Sonoma County, Santa Rosa hosts virtual town hall on Glass fire

Sonoma County and the City of Santa Rosa will host a virtual town hall Wednesday to share information about Glass fire reentry and recovery.

The event, from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will be livestreamed on the county’s Facebook page.

The fire has burned more than 67,000 acres and is 58% contained as of Wednesday.