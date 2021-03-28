Deadlines set in Sonoma County for Walbridge, Glass fire debris removal

Cleanup of charred debris on properties in the Waldbridge, Meyers and Glass fire zones must be complete by:

Hundreds of property owners whose structures and land were damaged by 2020 wildfires face a pair of upcoming deadlines to finish removal of charred debris left on lots stretching from the Sonoma Coast to the Napa County line.

State officials have set a debris removal deadline of May 1 that applies to about 215 Sonoma County property owners affected by the Walbridge and Meyers fires in August and the Glass fire in September and October. This applies to people working with the California Office of Emergency Services to handle environmental assessments and debris removal.

About 270 other property owners have opted to or will need to use private contractors to clean up land affected by last year’s wildfires, according to data provided by Sonoma County and Santa Rosa. The city and the county, as overseers of the private debris removal effort, have set a June 1 deadline of their own.

The state had only issued final signoff on three parcels as of Friday — about 1% completion for the public parcels. But a Cal OES spokeswoman expressed optimism, noting that more than 95% of properties in the public debris program already have been assessed, setting them up for crews to wrap up whatever work remains to be done.

“Our crews are working hard to get homeowners back on their property safely,” said Alyson Hanner, a Cal OES spokeswoman. “We are confident we will meet that deadline.”

A Cal OES map of its debris removal efforts shows remaining parcels scattered across the footprints of the Walbridge, Glass and Meyers fires, part of a historic 2020 California wildfire season that ravaged more than 4 million acres statewide.

Combined, the local fires burned about 125,000 acres and destroyed about 500 Sonoma County homes — about 10% of the losses suffered in the county in the 2017 firestorm.

Clusters of Glass fire parcels marked “ready for debris removal” on the Cal OES map are on St. Helena Road, Cougar Lane and Los Alamos Road, mostly outside Santa Rosa city limits in eastern Sonoma County.

Fewer parcels appear to be in the same status in the Walbridge fire zone in northwest Sonoma County, though some debris removal remains along Mill Creek Road.

Cleanup after the loss of about 3,000 homes in city limits after the 2017 fires, though tragic, has given Santa Rosa the experience and know-how to oversee an effective debris program, said Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Lowenthal.

The smaller scale of the Glass fire also makes the job easier: eight of the 17 city property owners who applied for private debris removal already are finished, with another 45 property owners granted permission to remove debris outside of the more extensive full debris removal process, which can require asbestos abatement and soil testing.

“We feel pretty comfortable with it,” Lowenthal said of meeting the deadline. “It’s terrible that we’re having to go through it again, but there are benefits from having gone through it on a much larger scale.”

Though the Glass fire affected about 1,150 Santa Rosa properties, only 32 homes were lost in the blaze. Outside city limits, about 300 homes were destroyed.

“We had a lot of fire burning into people’s backyards, but they were able to stop it from spreading into the homes,“ Lowenthal said.

Property owners in unincorporated areas also are making steady progress, with private debris removal already complete on 84 of 212 properties affected by last year’s fires, according to a county official. The county is aware of only two property owners that have not enrolled in either the public or private debris removal efforts.

Property owners that fail to finish the debris removal process on deadline may face penalties. In setting their June 1 deadline, local governments emphasized that debris left uncleaned could be detrimental not only to property owners but to their neighbors and nearby watersheds.

“It’s not just an eyesore,” Lowenthal said. “It’s a matter of public and environmental health.

