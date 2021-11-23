Sonoma County says progress being made in COVID-19 vaccine boosters among vulnerable

As Sonoma County residents prepare for Thanksgiving gatherings, the question of whether to get a COVID-19 is top of mind, with older residents likely exhibiting more concern than younger ones.

According to the latest public health data, more than 50% of local residents 65 and older who are eligible for a booster shot have received one. That’s 43,536 fully vaccinated seniors who have gotten that extra COVID-19 vaccine shot.

In contrast, only 12% of eligible residents between 18 and 49 have — or just shy of 14,000 people — have gotten their COVID booster.

Local health officials say they’re less worried about younger, fully-inoculated residents getting their boosters than they are about protecting more vulnerable populations.

That includes those who are wholly unvaccinated; seniors whose COVID-19 protection could be waning; and kids 5 to 11 who only recently became eligible for the vaccine.

“The focus is still on pediatric vaccinations … and also on booster for elderly and at risk groups,” said Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer.

Mase said that with more than half of all eligible residents 65 and older already receiving a booster, the local campaign to address waning protection is “going well.”

Last week, local health officials expanded the pool of people eligible for booster shots to include all adults age 18 and older who were vaccinated more than six months ago. The expansion aligned the county with state public health guidance that allowed people to assess their own risk of COVID-19 exposure.

Previously, only certain categories of higher-risk individuals were eligible for boosters under federal and state guidelines. Local officials said all recipients of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster two months after their previous dose, a criteria that remains the same.

While COVID-19 vaccine boosters are now available for anyone 18 and older who wants it, local officials said their main concern are at-risk groups, including seniors 65 and older, people with underlying medical conditions, people who work in high-risk settings and all Johnson & Johnson recipients.

As of Sunday, 346,616 Sonoma County residents 5 and older — nearly three quarters of the county’s eligible population — have been fully vaccinated. Another 35,918 residents, or 8% of the eligible population, have been partially vaccinated.

