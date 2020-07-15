Sonoma County school districts prepare to start new year with online classes

Next week is shaping up to be crucial for Sonoma County school districts as officials prepare to make their final decisions on how 70,000 students will return to school in August.

Sonoma County has 40 individual school districts, each with their own return-to-school plan created under the guidance of a health and safety document issued in June by the county Office of Education. And all 40 school districts have crafted back-to-school plans, some with two, three and four options for what the school day will look like, covering issues like temperature checks, mask wearing and social distancing.

But as the cases of coronavirus have surged locally in recent weeks, landing Sonoma County on the state’s watchlist, many aspects of those return-to-school plans that included in-person classroom time have become untenable. Even as some district officials prepare to adopt so-called hybrid plans that will bring students on campus typically two days a week, many school officials say the first weeks of school will most likely conducted from home.

“It’s hard for people to understand that we as a school district don’t have a choice. We have to follow public health guidelines. There is no other choice for us,” said Toni Beale, superintendent of West Sonoma County Union High School District.

Sonoma County Schools Chief Steve Herrington said districts that choose online-only options are required by the state to provide evidence that classroom instruction can’t be offered safely.

“Now that they have finalized their plans and they have some choices to pick from, that is where they all are,” he said. “Pick a model you are going to open under, then pick a criteria to reassess.”

For West County, the district’s three schools — Analy, El Molino and Laguna high schools — will begin the school year on Aug. 13 with online-only classes, Beale said. Officials will reassess the public health situation on Sept. 8. If campuses can meet established safety guidelines, the schools could then move to a hybrid model, Beale said.

In the meantime, how districts adopt their distance learning plans will impact their ability to obtain payments from the state for the number of students they educate daily, no matter the format.

“I’m sending them a sample resolution that they should have on file. All of this should be audited by the state controller,” Herrington said. “I don’t want any district to make a determination without having the right factors in place.”

In crafting the state’s $202 billion budget, lawmakers clearly prioritized returning students to the classroom. But in the wake of surging virus cases in California and Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide rollback of wide swaths of reopenings on Monday, returning to in-person learning in less than month is no longer a viable option for many of the state’s approximately 1,000 school districts, said state Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg.

“I think we have yet to see the impacts of the July 4th holiday and we don’t anticipate seeing any impacts for another week,” he said. “At this point it’s better to be safe, not sorry. Which is why districts should seriously consider distance learning to start the year. Districts would then be able to reevaluate their plans in real time at a later date.”

At Mark West Unified School District, administrators had planned for a hybrid return to class Aug. 13. That is looking increasingly unlikely, Superintendent Ron Calloway said.

“We are in the hybrid model, that is what we have, but we understand the freight train is heading toward distance learning,” he said. “By next week we have to let parents know, but I kind of see the writing on the wall.”

The district has gone as far as to plan for near-dress rehearsals of socially distanced drop-off and pick-up routines, all with an eye toward the day the district’s 1,350 students and their teachers return to campus.

“The important thing as educators is to be in the presence of children,” Calloway said. “When they are on campus it gives us energy. That is why we got into this profession — to make a difference in kids’ lives.”

Calloway has hosted a virtual Town Hall for parents every Monday for weeks. In the early days many parents — citing a need to return to work and their children’s need to be among teachers and friends — were pushing for a five-day-a-week return.

“We heard from parents that we really wanted a five-day model,” he said. ”Everybody would have chosen that if we could.”

A decision on the format to resume school is expected next week, followed by a scheduled reassessment after the first month of school.