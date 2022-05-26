Sonoma County school leaders talk safety after Texas school shooting

The deadly shooting Tuesday at a Texas elementary school spurred Steve Herrington, Sonoma County’s schools chief, to craft a message for his community, more than 1,400 miles away from the latest outburst of gun violence on an American school campus.

He knew students, staff and their families were going to be shaken by the horrific details of what is now the second deadliest school shooting after the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre. They would look for direction and reassurance.

While making a strong call for legislative action to address rising U.S. gun violence, Herrington, a 51-year veteran of education, also highlighted local schools’ proactive approach to protecting students.

“When parents or guardians send their children to our campuses, they should know they will return home safely at the end of the day,” his statement said in part. “Please know that our school districts are constantly evaluating the measures they have in place to keep their students and staff safe.”

But what do those measures look like in Sonoma County schools? The Press Democrat contacted four of the largest school districts in the county Wednesday ― Santa Rosa, Petaluma, Cotati-Rohnert Park and Windsor ― to ask how they are prepared to respond to potential violence and how they support their students when violence shatters other communities.

How are schools working to prevent violence on campus?

Most school district leaders described a combination of security measures, mental health supports and partnerships with parents and law enforcement that are employed to ward off violence on campuses.

“Creating a sense of community and belonging on school campuses is important to the health and well-being of everyone,” said Matthew Harris, Petaluma City Schools superintendent.

School staff are trained by law enforcement to respond to active shooters, but also to pick up on warning signs before violence occurs.

Sgt. Juan Valencia, spokesman for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, said mass shootings typically unfold in five phases. Potential shooters go through four before firing the first shot: fantasy, planning, preparation and approach.

“The last one ― the implementation phase ― that’s occurring, so we have to react to that,” Valencia said. “(During) the other four phases ... If people know this is going on, that’s when it could get stopped.”

Many schools have deployed anonymous reporting technology for students to relay potential threats. Students have appeared to make use of the technology: In Petaluma, police have been alerted twice this year to potential threats through the STOPIt app.

In one of those incidents, involving a bomb threat at Casa Grande High School in September, parents were not informed that the school had received a threat and that police were investigating until their students were already in school. The snafu highlighted parents’ desire for timely communication about threats, and Harris described it as a learning experience for the district.

Relationships with parents and strong mental health supports for students in crisis also are critical, said Mayra Perez, superintendent of Cotati-Rohnert Park schools.

“Being aware of the individual needs of students and families is important so we can provide resources and the appropriate support services to those in need,” Perez said.

Wednesday, in response to the Texas shooting, Santa Rosa and Rohnert Park police announced stepped-up patrols around school campuses in their respective cities.

John Cregan, Santa Rosa’s interim police chief, said the increased presence of uniformed officers near schools would continue for the remainder of the school year.

“This issue is deeply personal to me as I have children in our local school district,” he said in a statement. “As a father and as the chief of police, I promise to do everything possible to keep our children safe and protected as they continue their educational journey here in Santa Rosa.”

How are schools prepared to respond to an active shooter?

Leaders of all four districts contacted by The Press Democrat pointed to training and drills as measures used to limit injury and death during active shooter events.

Schools conduct drills at the elementary level once a month, including fire, earthquake, lockdown and lockout drills. In high school and middle school, those drills happen once an academic term.

In Cotati-Rohnert Park, a framework called Observe, Think and Act guides those drills and trainings, Perez said.

“Observe the dangerous situation, stop and think about the best response that will keep them safe, and then act on it,” she said.