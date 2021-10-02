Sonoma County school officials react to California student COVID vaccine requirement

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement Friday that K-12 students statewide will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 next year drew mixed reactions from Sonoma County education officials and families.

The first-in-the nation mandate will add coronavirus inoculation to a list of 10 vaccines California law already requires students to receive in order to attend school in person. It will go into effect only after the Food and Drug Administration gives the shot full approval for children. That authorization will be issued at different times for different age groups.

Steve Herrington, Sonoma County superintendent of schools, said on one hand he was glad to see the state take the lead on a key safety measure. The announcement, he said, “relieves the local districts" from constructing their own mandates.

“We’re very well positioned for this mandate in Sonoma County,” he said. As of Friday, 71.6% of local 12- to 17-year-olds were partially or fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, he said.

Still, Herrington said, the requirement will place another demand on school staff to track vaccination data among their students, at a time when staff shortages and varied COVID protocols have already stretched the workday.

“It is another unfunded mandate,” he said. “That’s my concern. There’s got to be some sort of support to get all these requirements implemented, and we don’t have the staff.”

Anna Trunnell, superintendent of Santa Rosa City Schools, said the time frame for her district to prepare will affect how stressful the transition is.

“(The announcement) leaves a lot of questions for me,” she said.

Children age 12 and up will come under the deadline first, as the FDA issued emergency authorization for use in that age group in May, and full authorization is expected before the end of the year. Authorization for a vaccine for students ages 5 to 11 will come at a later time, and shots for that age group have not yet received emergency authorization.

The start of whatever academic term follows full FDA approval will be the deadline for students in that age group to verify vaccination with their school. The deadline could be in either January or July, though the California Department of Public Health said in guidance issued Friday afternoon that it considers July 2022 to be a more likely deadline.

“If it starts in January, what does that do for my staffing? What does that do for independent study?” Trunnell said. “If this were to be implemented in July, we certainly would have more time to get prepared.”

The vaccine mandate Newsom instated in August for all school staff, volunteers and contractors will also tighten at the same time as the student deadlines approach. Those groups currently have the option to take weekly COVID tests if they are considered unvaccinated. Next year, that option will be phased out.

Amid a shortage of staff, from substitute teachers to cafeteria workers and bus drivers, leaders expressed concern about further losses of staff who decline to be vaccinated.

“I think for most of the state of California, the day to day struggle is just keeping the doors open,” said Adam Schaible, superintendent of the Wright Elementary School District. “We barely have enough people to supervise lunch and recess. If a vaccine mandate has a further negative impact on that, that’s going to be a problem.”

Some parents in emails to The Press Democrat expressed their intention to pull their children out of in-person school when the deadline comes.

Jennifer McGrath, a mother of five children who attend schools in three different Sonoma County districts, said she won’t yet vaccinate her children against COVID, despite making sure they have all the other required shots.

“There is no long term research on side effects,” she wrote in an email. “In fact, the research on short term side effects in children is still being gathered ... I am not an anti-vaxxer, but I am also not someone who jumps on board because someone said so. ”

But other parents expressed support for the mandate.

“Vaccines are a regular part of public health and school health requirements, and have been for decades,” said Jennifer Bethke, mother of a Petaluma High School student. “Thank goodness we live in a state where our leaders follow science.”

Sonoma County schools have seen relatively few instances of site-based spread since the academic year began about a month and a half ago. As of Friday, out of 515 reported school-related cases, 76 — about 15% — have been linked to confirmed or reported on-site exposures, according to the Sonoma County Department of Health Services.

The local test positivity rate also remains low, at 2.1% as of Friday, indicating spread of the virus is low. Cases among vaccinated and unvaccinated residents have trended down since early August.

Dr. Lee Riley, an infectious disease expert from UC Berkeley, said it’s hard to know what the COVID landscape might look like by the time the vaccine deadlines come into play. But he applauded Newsom’s choice to plan ahead.

“I think it’s better to be on the safe side,” Riley said. “It takes time to really plan and implement this type of new mandate, and so the governor is starting early to let people know that this is something that might be coming up.”

Schaible echoed the opinion that more time to prepare for any upcoming changes is useful, to prepare for the impacts on both students and staff. He’s uncertain about how things might play out when the deadlines get closer.

“Usually over 99% of our kids are vaccinated with the (required) vaccinations,” he said. “But I don’t know if that will have any bearing on this. This is different.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kaylee Tornay at 707-521-5250 or kaylee.tornay@pressdemocrat.com.