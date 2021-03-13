Sonoma County school reopenings may accelerate in red tier

Sonoma County’s transition out of the most restrictive tier in California’s coronavirus reopening plan on Sunday could allow Sonoma County school districts to accelerate their target reopening dates, though they’ll still need to meet other guidelines and solve the logistics of bringing students back to school before they open.

Prior to Sunday, school districts in Sonoma County were required to submit safety plans and get approval from the Sonoma County Department of Health Services before bringing elementary school students back on campus, an option that was not available for high school students, said Steve Herrington, Sonoma County’s superintendent of schools.

A handful of school districts in Sonoma County received the OK to restart in-person classes for elementary students earlier this month and reopening plans for other school districts were under consideration.

The move out of the purple tier, the most restrictive in the state’s reopening map, strips the requirement for the health department’s approval, however, making it possible for both primary and secondary campuses to restart in-person learning.

Schools will still need to post a copy of their safety plan on their school website for five days before letting students back into class, a rule intended to give staff and a parents an opportunity to provide feedback, Herrington said.

Several school districts have already created their own timeline for reopening later this month, and may be hesitant to alter plans despite the transition into the red tier, Herrington said.

Unions have had a say in many of those established reopening plans, setting conditions such as the vaccination of teachers before agreeing to return to in-person instruction, for example, Herrington said.

The vaccination of teachers was a key condition in negotiations between the Santa Rosa Teachers Association and Santa Rosa City Schools, Sonoma County’s largest school district, over the transition back into in-person learning. The groups struck a tentative agreement just last week after months of discussions.

“Whether the districts are going to accelerate their start date, that’s a local school district decision,” Herrington said. “If they’ve already published when they’re coming back and have done all these things, I don’t know if they’re going to change that.”

School campuses will need to factor in social distancing guidelines and other COVID-related safety precautions once they do reopen, Herrington said.

The amount of space available in classrooms may mean some classes begin with a mix of online and in-person learning while others allow all their students to return at once, he added.

At Horicon Elementary School District, a one-campus district near the Sonoma County coastline that teaches 56 elementary and middle school students, the county’s move into the red tier is unlikely to change their plan to reopen on April 19, at the earliest, for elementary schoolchildren, Superintendent Jeff McFarland said.

But it does mean school officials will need to entertain the idea of bringing their middle school students back to campus as well. That prospect poses a unique challenge given that the grade school students fill the school’s only bus to its pandemic-era capacity, lower than what it used to be because of social-distancing guidelines.

“There’s only one school bus for our school and at the current number, they’re at the exact amount allowed,” McFarland said, adding that many of the students rely on the bus ride to get to campus. “With the middle school returning, that puts a twist on it.”

Families in the district also differ on whether those students should return to campus at all this year, given how successful their distance learning program has been for several of them, McFarland said.

School districts that begin the reopening process while the county is in the red tier will be able to continue to do so even if the county falls back into the most restrictive stage in the state’s reopening plan, Herrington said.

Those who wait will need to revert to the reopening rules for the purple tier, Herrington said.

