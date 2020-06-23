Sonoma County schools chief seeks eased reopening guidelines

An updated state recommendation that all students and staff wear facial coverings at school has prompted the Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools to press for local districts to be given the option of increasing the number of students allowed in classrooms under current county guidelines created to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Sonoma County Schools Chief Steve Herrington, acting on updated guidance from the California Department of Public Health, said new wording that calls for all students older than 2 to wear masks in classrooms could allow local school districts to decrease social distance between students from 6 feet to 4. That change could, in some cases, increase the number of students in a classroom from between 12-16 to approximately 24, he said.

“If they all have to wear masks, 6 feet isn’t necessarily needed. That is my position,” he said. “For at least elementary kids — that is what I’m advocating for now.”

Herrington is scheduled to meet with county Public Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase on Wednesday to advocate for a reduction in the social distance requirement in light of the state’s new facial covering language.

Sonoma County’s 40 school districts have been working from a set of guidelines crafted by the county Office of Education and endorsed by Mase as they structure how to return the county’s 70,000 school children to campuses in August.

The impact of any change in social distance requirements is not insignificant. It could mean, in many cases, that elementary students and teachers would not be required to work in shifts or with separate cohorts, but with a full roster of kids. For many school districts, it would eliminate the need for a hybrid model at the elementary level in which kids would go to school in shifts, thereby taking mounting pressure off parents who are unable to stay at home with their children during the day.

Districts would still be required to offer a distance learning program to students and families uneasy about sending kids back to class. As many as 20% of respondents on a recent survey said they are likely to keep their children home, at least in the early days of the new school year, Herrington said.

Sonoma County continues to see an increase in cases of COVID-19 infections with 32 news cases reported Sunday — the highest single-day case total since the pandemic begin in March.

Even with the updated language to the state guidelines, there is currently no change to the county’s recommendation that classrooms have no more than between 12-16 students in a room and that students between 2 and 12 wear facial coverings “whenever possible,” Mase said.

Read the Sonoma County Office of Education reopening guidelines here:

Sonoma_County_Road_Map_to_Safe_Reopening_FINAL_v2_(2).pdf

“We are continuing to work really closely with Dr. Herrington to come up with a clear plan and of course it’s a bit of a moving target,” she said.

Any change to the social distance guideline is expected to have the most dramatic effect on elementary level classrooms. For middle- and high-school students, because of the way many of their schedules are currently structured with movement from between six and seven classrooms and cohorts of peers in a typical day, the change might not have the same impact, Herrington said.

The back and forth over guidelines and language over the weekend at the state level and the tone of updates issued from Sacramento point to both the gravity of decisions made about the structure of the school day and the impending time crunch as education officials rush to ready classrooms for 6 million school kids in the fall.

The state Department of Public Health on Friday dropped language from its COVID-19 health and safety guidelines that exempted younger students from having to wear facial coverings in a classroom setting. On Sunday, the California School Boards Association sent word alerting its members that the state had made “an about face” by dropping the wording exempting students from mask wearing.

“If the CDPH felt their guidance was misinterpreted, then the correct way to remedy that would be to provide an explicit correction or context directly addressing that issue,” said Troy Flint, spokesman for the school boards association. “When multiple organizations arrive at the same conclusion independently, that’s an indication that the communication was lacking.”

Flint acknowledged that for the nearly 1,000 school districts up and down the state, time is of the essence and that every element of health guidelines causes a “domino effect.”

“There are a lot of different questions which have to be answered and have to be answered quickly,” he said.

Herrington said Monday that getting students into a normalized classroom setting as quickly and safely as possible is crucial — especially when taking into account the number of instructional days Sonoma County students have lost beginning with the wildfires in 2017.

Because of fires, floods, power shutoffs and other calamities, students in Santa Rosa City Schools, the county’s largest district with nearly 16,000 students, missed 26 days between 2017 and 2019 when schools were shuttered. In Guerneville, schools were closed 19 days during that same span, while in Mark West there were 25 days lost and in Geyserville, 33 days of instruction were lost.

And those numbers were recorded before schools across the county were shuttered in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic, diverting students and staff to approximately 10 weeks of distance-learning programs which officials acknowledged had varying degrees of success.

The cumulative learning loss is a crucial piece that should be addressed by educators and public health officials contending with school reopening plans, Herrington said.

“These children need it more than anybody,” he said. “Children need to be engaged in school, especially those who have lost direct instruction.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.