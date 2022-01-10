Sonoma County schools report sharp uptick in student, staff absences in first week after holiday break

When classroom bells echo Monday morning across Sonoma County, educators aren’t certain just how many students and school staffers will be present to hear them.

During the first week back in the classroom following winter break, Sonoma County schools experienced some of their most severe staff shortages of the academic year, along with double the number of student absences for some districts.

Last week’s spikes in student and employee absences were tied mostly to the surge in new COVID-19 omicron variant cases, which have spurred school officials to lean more heavily on backup resources and the flexibility honed throughout 22 months of pandemic pressure.

“I wouldn’t say we’re desperate,” said Mike Shepherd, assistant superintendent of human resources for Santa Rosa City Schools. “We had some challenges.”

The county’s large school districts reported significant, but mostly manageable increases in the number of staff who couldn’t work while either awaiting COVID test results after exposures, isolating due to infection or were out for other reasons.

Student absences showed a more marked increase — more than doubling in some districts from before winter break, administrators said.

And the trend may get worse amid wide transmission of the highly infectious omicron variant and as many students begin to undergo more frequent testing. Most didn’t receive COVID tests from their schools until this past week.

Jeni Straight, a registered nurse with Sonoma County Public Health’s schools team, said her team has been “overwhelmed” with calls from schools last week as reports of cases streamed in.

“We left the office last week before the new year with a pretty empty inbox,” she said. “By Monday, things had exploded on our end.”

Health officials said they weren’t certain how the growing COVID surge will continue to affect schools over the next few weeks.

“Really, this is novel for all of us,” Straight said. “It’s hard to really predict what might happen.”

Doubling on student absences

The exact number of students who missed school days across Sonoma County’s 40 public school districts in the first week isn’t yet known. But based on numbers from the largest districts, it was likely somewhere in the thousands, out of the county’s 67,000 public school students.

In Cotati-Rohnert Park Unified School District, the county’s third-largest K-12 school district, the average absentee rate among its students was 14.6% in the first week.

That rate is more than double that of the week in January 2020 which immediately followed winter break. About 6% of students were absent then, said Superintendent Mayra Perez.

This year, she said, “It’s more exaggerated because of COVID.”

As a result, “we’re going to have to be flexible,” she said. “There’s a lot of kids out.”

Santa Rosa City Schools saw its student absentee rate double from before winter break, surging from 10% to 20%. Windsor saw a similar increase, rising as high as 21.5% on Friday and averaging 17.1% absenteeism throughout the week.

Heather Bailey, spokeswoman for the Windsor Unified School District, didn’t have exact numbers from the week before winter break, but said anecdotally, the numbers were “very high” in comparison.

Replenishment in the supply of rapid antigen tests given to families, both during and since winter break, has played a role in those soaring numbers, said Straight, the nurse with county public health.

And they are unlikely to decline, at least in the short term, because some students took COVID tests for the first time since winter break, at the end of their first week back in school or over the weekend.

Santa Rosa City Schools, for example, distributed rapid antigen test kits it received Jan. 5 from the California Department of Public Health to its 15,000 students on Friday. Each kit contains two tests, which produce results in about 15 minutes.

Students were instructed to use the first of the tests as soon as possible after receiving a kit. If they test positive, their parents or guardians are asked to keep them isolated at home, and to report the positive test to their school.

Locally, three school districts, including Cotati-Rohnert Park, were able to distribute tests to students before they returned to the classroom from winter break. But far more had to wait until the week they returned to the classroom to get rapid tests into their students’ hands.

A dilemma for families

Maya Missakian, director of nursing for the county, acknowledged that while the numbers of positive cases and absences due to quarantine and isolation are alarming, the alternative would be for — at least some — students to perhaps unknowingly spread COVID.