Sonoma County schools seek information on waivers to reopen classrooms

Nearly three dozen school districts and individual schools in Sonoma County have sought information on obtaining waivers from the state to reopen their classrooms for elementary school students, but their plans were put on hold by a glitch in California’s data-reporting system that left local health officials unsure of where coronavirus case rates stood for much of the week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom formally announced Monday that schools may apply for waivers to open their classrooms for children from transitional kindergarten through sixth grade. Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County health officer, created an application for schools in her jurisdiction, based on state guidelines, and sent it to the Sonoma County Office of Education on Thursday morning.

But until she gets an accurate read on case rates, Mase will not be processing applications.

“We’re not reviewing anything yet until the data is fixed and we know where we stand,” she said. The state announced Friday afternoon the data glitch had been corrected, but officials said it could be several days before counties have up-to-date information.

So the parents of young children continue to wait for direction. It’s another hurdle for Sonoma County families who have spent the previous five months reacting to never-ending waves of information and fluctuating restrictions regarding their children’s education.

“As one parent said, we’re all on this COVID coaster,” is how Jacqueline Gallo, head of school at The Presentation School, an independent campus in Sonoma, put it.

And the harrowing ride isn’t over. Instruction begins Aug. 17 for Santa Rosa City Schools campuses and many of the 40 districts in Sonoma County. Some open as soon as next Wednesday. But the families of elementary school-aged children still don’t know when their kids might be able to return to the classroom.

The waivers present a workaround for primary-aged students in the counties currently on Newsom’s “watchlist.” The governor’s most recent emergency order prohibits in-class instruction in those counties, which represent more than 90% of the state’s population and include Sonoma County.

Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington said 35 districts and schools had expressed interest in filing applications. He declined to provide a list, saying that many of the conversations were informal and those schools/districts might never submit applications.

The public school districts, he said, are largely considering waivers for targeted groups of students with higher needs, such as special education and English-language learners, or children of essential workers. Most private schools are looking at returning entire grade levels as quickly as possible.

Newsom’s directive prohibits waivers in counties that have exceeded 200 confirmed coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents over the past 14 days. Sonoma County has been perilously close to that threshold, ranging from 150 to 170 cases per 100,000, based on the most recent accurate count, Mase said. Now, with problems in the data network, Mase said she can’t be sure if the county is above or below the mark.

Most schools in the county have already missed the deadline to reopen classrooms in time for the first day of instruction, as there is a 14-day window from the time waiver applications are submitted.

For working families who can’t adequately oversee online instruction in their homes, it’s a major disruption. Educators say this is more than a child care issue ― that going to school also improves mental health and quality of education.

“All children learn better when they can engage with people around them,” said Wendy Cunningham, principal at Victory Christian Academy in Santa Rosa, which plans to file a waiver application as soon as it’s available. “Especially littler ones; they learn by doing, by playing. It’s difficult to keep them engaged with material when you’re not with them. And to interact sort of feeds their souls.”

Receiving a waiver will be no easy assignment. The California Department of Public Health insists that school reopening plans address multiple health topics that include cleaning and disinfecting, appropriate entrance and egress, face coverings, health screening for staff and students, identification and tracing of contacts, physical distancing and virus testing.

Perhaps equally daunting, schools must “consult with labor, parent, and community organizations” before submitting an application.

Some local private and independent schools say they have already fulfilled that obligation. It’s a thornier issue for public school districts, which are subject to bargaining with employee unions. Herrington doesn’t believe it’s an obstacle.