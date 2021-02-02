Sonoma County schools vaccine program on hold for at least two weeks

For more stories about the coronavirus, go here .

Track coronavirus cases in Sonoma County, across California, the United States and around the world here .

For information about how to schedule a vaccine, go here .

Standing in a cavernous, nearly empty, high school gymnasium that should have been humming with nurses doing intake and doling out coronavirus vaccines Monday morning, Sonoma County Superintendent of Schools Steve Herrington was frustrated.

The county Office of Education, tapped to administer a vaccination program for about 17,000 local school employees, had secured 1,100 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the county late last week to launch the inoculation effort Monday morning. On Friday, emails were sent to the county’s 40 individual school districts, as well as private preschool providers, private schools, charter schools, Santa Rosa Junior College, Sonoma State University and others, alerting them that appointments were now open. The priority for the first batch? Those within the education community who are 65 and older.

More than 500 appointments were booked by midday Friday before the plug was pulled. County officials pulled back allotted doses for educators and others after they realized that self-serve appointments for those 75 and older elsewhere in the system were being filled by people younger than 75.

“It’s very discouraging to be told at the eleventh hour that they would not be able to issue our vaccine as promised,” Herrington said. “Especially since we had indicated to them a week earlier that the online system had errors in it and people could enroll in it at … a younger age.”

For the families of the county’s approximately 68,000 transitional kindergarten through 12th grade students, what’s being described as a communication mix-up at the county level is more than an inconvenience. Vaccinating teachers has been promoted as a crucial piece to returning students to in-person learning for the first time since the pandemic shuttered schools almost overnight in mid-March.

“In the counties where you have carved out the teachers from the general public. their schools are opening because the teachers are getting vaccinated,” Herrington said, pointing north to Mendocino County.

In an announcement Friday, Mendocino County officials said schools that get approval for a series of state-mandated safety plans can reopen for in-person in kindergarten through sixth grades. The Ukiah Unified School District has targeted Feb. 16 for reopening. Mendocino County, like Sonoma County, is in the purple tier, the most restrictive stage of the state’s color-coded reopening plan, indicating widespread transmission of the virus.

In a statement Saturday, Mendocino County Public Health Officer Dr. Andrew Coren said getting teachers vaccinated was key to their plan to reopen. Herrington agrees.

“I will be writing a letter to the Board of Supervisors letting them know that policy decisions like this delay schools reopening,“ Herrington said.

SCOE had already overhauled its distribution calendar significantly when state officials on Jan. 13 pushed those 65 and older to the highest priority tier. That meant about 1,100 teachers, custodians, aides and others, regardless of whether they expect to see students face-to-face, were put at the front of the line. With last week’s move to prioritize those 75 and older, that line got longer.

Those over 75, about 37,000 people, make up about 7.5% of the county’s population but account for 65% of COVID-19 deaths. That factor pushed county officials to focus on that demographic.

“We really have gotta focus on those people who are most at risk of poor outcomes,“ county public health officer Dr. Sundari Mase said at a press briefing Monday.

The county’s vaccine chief, Dr. Urmila Shende, on Monday said SCOE would receive its delayed allotment of 1,100 doses in two weeks.

“That’s the plan,” she said.

Jeff Harding, a retired superintendent of Healdsburg Unified School District who has been tapped to oversee SCOE’s vaccination program, struck a tone of optimism Monday, citing small adjustments that were made during the run-through. Officials noted that bins for used needles were too small, and that waiting area chairs were made of cloth, making it harder to repeatedly wipe them down.

School nurses and support staff will be ready when they get the call from county public health, he said.

“We are talking about a postponement of weeks. Whether it’s one week or two weeks or three weeks, I’m not sure, but we’ll be ready to go as soon as they have vaccine available for us. While we were excited about starting today, we are going to be excited if it’s going to be next week or the week after,” he said. “I know that the public health department is very anxious and enthusiastic to have us get started.”

So, too, is Bellevue Union District nurse Sally Yates. Yates was one of about 35 school nurses from across Sonoma County who were trained Monday morning — in an empty Rancho Cotate High School gym — about how the process will look when school staff are allowed to start coming in for their appointments.

“We need to get our teachers vaccinated so our kids can get back to school,” she said. “Nurses are smart, intuitive and good, good folk and they step up and get it done. If we are allowed, and given what we need to get it done, then it will get done.”

Herrington described the last-minute cancellation of its program this week as yet another unforeseen hurdle that educators have faced in returning students and staff to the classroom.

“The health department is working as hard as they can, I understand that,” he said. “But still, there is some logic involved in decision making.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.