Sonoma County search crews look for missing 61-year-old man from Occidental area

Search crews are looking for a 61-year-old west Sonoma County man who is believed to have left his house on foot over the weekend.

Lyle Keller, who lives on Peaks Pike Road near Occidental, was last heard from around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office.

“If you live near Peaks Pike Road, please check your video surveillance for Lyle,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. “We think he left his house on foot and enjoys hiking.”

The sheriff’s office Search and Rescue team was combing the area near Keller’s home on Monday, according to the post.

Keller is described as 5-foot-9, about 165 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities are asking anyone who sees Keller to call sheriff’s office dispatchers at 707-565-2121.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.