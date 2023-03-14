A new public memorial focused on the impact of the 2017 firestorm is in the works and Sonoma County is looking for people willing to help guide the memorial’s creation.

Last June, the Board of Supervisors approved the creation and installation of a memorial honoring the lives lost in the firestorm, as well as recognizing the broader toll on county residents.

Twenty-four people lost their lives in Sonoma County, and 16 people died in Napa and Mendocino counties as wind-driven flames raged throughout the North Bay, where about 6,200 homes were burned. Across a wider swath of Northern California, hundreds more homes were lost in the Sierra foothills and four people were killed in Yuba County.

A memorial wall with the names of the 24 Sonoma County victims was dedicated in 2019 on the grounds of the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts in Santa Rosa.

The public memorial will be a place for acknowledgment, remembrance, gathering and reflection, as well as an opportunity for community healing, according to the county.

“When we look at a memorial we look at a place for people to heal, for finding peace, for coming together to think about the impact of this fire and future fires,” said Samantha Kimpel, program officer of Creative Sonoma, a county agency that supports local arts.

“This is a way that we can honor and remember those who perished,” she said, “as well as think about how to prevent it and come together as a community to honor them and plan for the future.”

There will be an opportunity for the public to weigh in on proposed memorial ideas or send in their own. The county already is receiving ideas from the public, Kimpel said.

Artists selected to work on the project will be given flexibility to conceptualize various types of works, based on feedback gathered through community outreach. The memorial may be a physical sculpture, garden, mosaic, collection of poems, or other kind of artwork.

Depending on who applies and how many artists apply, there may be a team of artists working collaboratively on the piece, a company, or an individual artist hired to create the memorial. A request for qualifications will be available for artists in early summer, between June and July.

The creation and installation of the new memorial will be overseen by a project manager and a task force in conjunction with Creative Sonoma, a division of the county’s Economic Development Board.

The county is currently looking for individuals interested in the project manager role and task force positions. Ideal candidates include family members of victims, first responders, artists or those that have familiarity with working in public art and community engagement, according to the county.

The project manager’s duties will include ensuring site safety, procuring necessary materials for the memorial, handling logistics, and working with artists and task force members to oversee the completion of the project.

Task force members will help select artists to work on the memorial and a location for it, support and participate in community outreach, review designs and more.

The deadline for applications is March 31 at 2 p.m. The county will review applicants and select one project manager and seven task force members. If all of the spots are not filled after the first round of applications, the county will reopen them.

The memorial is expected to take 18 to 24 months to complete and its physical location will likely be in supervisorial districts 1, 3, or 4, which were hit the hardest by 2017 wildfires, Kimpel said.

To apply, visit bit.ly/426xocB. You can also nominate someone by emailing the name and contact of the person to creativesonoma@sonoma-county.org.

