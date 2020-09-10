Sonoma County sends firefighters to battle big blazes elsewhere as local fire threat lifts, for now

With the threat of fire-stoking winds diminished, extra teams of firefighters that had stood guard throughout Sonoma County to watch for new or revived blazes returned to their stations Wednesday.

Northeastern “Diablo” winds ignited or fanned already burning fires this week throughout northern California, conflagrations that together shrouded Sonoma County and much of the state in wildfire smoke, blotting out the sun.

Despite Wednesday’s ominous haze, the official red flag weather warning expired without major fire issues in the county, although a spot fire on an eastern edge of the Walbridge fire that jumped containment lines Tuesday was stopped at about 25 acres.

As the threat of winds subsided, PG&E restored power for thousands of Sonoma County homes and businesses.

Yet the most dangerous season for fire is still weeks away.

“There’s no end in sight; we’re going to be in this pattern for a while,” Santa Rosa Fire Chief Tony Gossner said. “We have to be able to give as much as we can knowing that other communities are suffering as much as we have the last several years.”

Gossner oversees the flow of local strike teams sent to help battle blazes across the state, and he said he sent a memo to his cohort of top fire brass in the county, encouraging them to take this moment to prepare for a long fire season.

Already more than 2.5 million acres have burned in California so far this year, including record-breaking fires that ignited in a mid-August lightning storm. One such blaze is the Walbridge fire, still smoldering in the rugged forests west of Healdsburg.

What was unprecedented even two weeks ago has been topped by the speed and ferocity of fires this week like the combined Bear and Claremont fires in Plumas National Forest, which made a deadly and terrifying run across 210,000-acres in just 24 hours, according to a Cal Fire chief in Butte County. Three people died in the fire and another dozen are missing, according to early counts.

Wednesday, about 14,000 firefighters were battling 28 major wildfires across California.

The U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of all 18 national forests in California, a decision officials announced “due to unprecedented and historic fire conditions throughout the state.”

One Sonoma County strike team has been battling the enormous 163,138-acre Creek fire near Shaver Lake northeast of Fresno for about two weeks. A second strike team left two days ago to join the firefighting against the 30,000-acre Slater fire that ignited Monday in Klamath National Forest.

A third strike team, which comprises five engines and 15 personnel, was being mustered, its destination still being decided, Gossner said.

That will mean 15 engines and 45 local fire personnel will be battling fires elsewhere, even as Gossner said forecasts called for the possibility of another northeastern wind event sometime next week.

That chess game is all the more crucial during a fire season that has twice quickly maxed out California’s firefighting resources. After the Walbridge fire ignited Aug. 18 and blew up the next day, local firefighters received insufficient mutual assistance from outside agencies because they were already battling dangerous fires elsewhere, including the massive Hennessey fire in Napa County that threatened the cities of Vacaville and Fairfield.

Gossner said that at the peak of the Walbridge fire, 15 local strike teams were on the line and local departments had trouble convincing their crews to take a break during the firefighting.

“Every department in the county gave until it hurt,” Gossner said. “I’ll tell you, when there’s a fire in the county nobody wants to go home.”

National Weather Service meteorologist Brayden Murdock said models so far show lesser winds may arrive in about a week.

“We are still looking at dry conditions,” Murdock said. “But a lot can change between now and then.”

Tuesday, a wind gauge at 4,300 feet on Mount Saint Helena captured a wind gust hitting 50 mph, he said.

The smoke hanging over the county is mostly coming from the north from the August Complex fires which began amid lightning strikes during storms around the same time as the Walbridge and Hennessey fires in Sonoma and Napa counties. The August Complex has since burned 421,899 acres, the second-most on record in the state, with containment at 24%.

The Oak fire threatening communities near Willits continued to burn. Cal Fire reported the fire was 863 acres and 25% contained late Wednesday.

North of Willits, Highway 101 was closed most of Wednesday from just north of State Street to the junction with Highway 162. The freeway reopened late Wednesday night, according to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Facebook page.

More than 4,000 Mendocino County residents were under evacuation orders Wednesday and many more under warnings.

Deep in Sonoma County’s western hills, fire crews were finally preparing to get to the most stubborn western edge of the Walbridge fire, a portion in the steep, rocky terrain near The Cedars geologic area.

Cal Fire division chief Ben Nicholls said the dark smoke from other fires has helped keep the moist and cool marine fog from evaporating, which have helped the local firefight.

“Resources will have to go to other fires; we’ve already lost some,” Nicholls said. “But we will have a presence on the Walbridge for a significant time to come, facing down flare ups that pose a potential threat.”

Staff Writer Lori A. Carter contributed to this report. You can reach Staff Writer Julie Johnson at 707-521-5220 or julie.johnson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @jjpressdem.