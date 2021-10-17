Sonoma County sends out mail-in ballots for November election

Mail-in ballots should be arriving in mailboxes for Sonoma County residents living in areas slated for a November election.

The upcoming Nov. 2 election is not countywide, instead voting is only taking place in the city of Sonoma, the Occidental Community Services District, Kenwood Fire Protection District, Sonoma Valley Health Care District and Timber Cover County Water District.

Anyone not living in those areas is not eligible to vote in this election.

Registered Sonoma voters will be asked to cast a ballot for one of three candidates — Sandra M. Lowe, Michael J. Nugent or James K. Cribb — to fill a vacant seat on the city’s five-member City Council.

Voters in the Occidental Community Services District and Timber Cove County Water District will also be asked to elect directors to their districts.

In the Occidental race, Eugene M. Gaffney IV, John Gonnella and Chris Martin are running for two vacant community services district director seats, and in the Timber Cove race, John Gray, Chris Feddersohn, Kris Kilgore and John D. Rea are vying for three vacant water district director seats.

Measures are on the ballot in the Kenwood Fire Protection District and Sonoma Valley Health Care District.

Kenwood district voters will be asked to cast a yes or no vote for Measure E, a special parcel tax to fund fire and emergency services.

Under the measure, residential and commercial properties would be taxed, at most, 12 cents per square foot and agricultural land would be taxed, at most, $16 per acre, according to analysis from County Counsel Robert Pittman.

The proposed tax could generate $300,000 in annual revenue, according to the analysis.

A different measure will appear on the ballot for Sonoma Valley Health Care District voters. Measure F, if approved, would establish a special parcel tax to fund local access to health care services.

The district’s current special property tax used to fund health care services expires on June 30, 2022.

If passed on Nov. 2, Measure F would continue the tax, starting July 1, 2022, at $250 per year, per parcel. It stands to generate $3.8 million in annual revenue, according to Pittman’s analysis.

Anyone unsure of whether they live in the jurisdictions with elections this November can find out via the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters’ website.

The county began sending mail-in ballots to voters in early October.

Ballots returned to the Registrar of Voters’ office by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 2 and arrive at the registrar’s by Nov. 9 in order to be counted, according to the registrar’s website.

Ballots can also be returned via drop boxes — open now until Nov. 2 — and at polling stations on Election Day.

Polling stations will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. for in-person voting. Voters who wish to vote in person should bring their mail-in ballot to their polling location to turn in, said Deva Proto, Registrar of Voters.

