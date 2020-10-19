Sonoma County set to ramp up free ’pop-up’ testing in disadvantaged communities

Sonoma County health officials are set to launch an aggressive COVID-19 testing campaign this week targeting disadvantaged, Latino communities that have been disproportionately impacted by the conoronavirus.

The free neighborhood-based testing will be available to residents regardless of whether they have symptoms or have been exposed to someone who is COVID-19 positive.

The new testing campaign begins Tuesday at Andy’s Park in Santa Rosa and is part of a larger, $4 million COVID-19 strategy that seeks to reduce overall infection rates, thereby allowing the county to move out of the most restrictive tier in the state’s reopening plan.

“We see this as a key to helping stop the spread of infection in our families and bringing our infection rates down as a community as a whole,” Dr. Sundari Mase, the county’s health officer, said in a statement.

Mase and other health officials are scheduled to present details of their multi-pronged strategy to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday afternoon. Aside from more testing, the strategy also includes offering gift cards to encourage testing in low-income neighborhoods; offering financial assistance so low-income residents can isolate after testing positive for the virus; and ramping up COVID-19 outreach and education in Latino neighborhoods.

County public health officials have for months been conducting what they call, one-time “pop-up” testing at various locations throughout the county. But the first phase of new testing is expected to quadruple the amount of neighborhood-based testing currently being conducted, from 200 to 800 weekly tests, according to summar of the plan.

The first phase of testing runs from Oct. 20 to Nov. 1. The second stage of testing, from Nov. 2 to Nov. 15, hopes to increase neighborhood testing to 1,000 tests a week, and the third phase, from Nov. 16 to Nov. 30, sets a goal of 1,200 weekly tests.

This week, the planned pop-up sites are:

● Tuesday, Oct. 20 at Andy’s Unity Park, 3399 Moorland Ave, Santa Rosa, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

● Wednesday, Oct. 21 at Healdsburg Day Labor Center, 405 Grove St., Healdsburg, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

● Thursday, Oct. 22 at Roseland Library, 779 Sebastopol Road, Santa Rosa, from 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

● Friday, Oct. 23 at the Rohnert Park Library, 6250 Lynne Condé Way, Rohnert Park, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Testing will also be conducted at Empire College, 3035 Cleveland Ave., in Santa Rosa, and Alliance Medical Center, 1381 University Ave., in Healdsburg. To make an appointment for any of these locations, call 707-565-4667. Saturday appointments are available. Appointments can be made in both Spanish and English.

