Judge sentences man to 12 years, 8 months for child sex abuse

A Sonoma County judge on Wednesday sentenced a man to 12 years and 8 months in prison following his conviction last year of sexually abusing two girls.

A jury convicted Robert Anthony Herrera, 37, in August of six counts related to child molestation, according to the Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office.

He was sentenced Wednesday by Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Laura Passaglia.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, charges were filed in 2021 after one of the victims came forward.

Both victims later testified the abuse occurred in 2020 and 2021. One victim was under the age of 14 when she was abused. The other was abused when she was 14 and 15.

"Both victims had the courage to come forward and disclose Mr. Herrera's crimes despite their young ages,“ District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement. ”I applaud everyone that listened to them, believed them, and supported them throughout the investigation and trial."

Herrera will need to register as a sex offender when he is released from prison.

