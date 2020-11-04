Sonoma County shatters early voting records, but final tally will take a few more days

Pearci Bastiany stood in a short line at the Roseland Community Center polling place on Tuesday morning, a motorcycle helmet in his right hand.

Why stand in a queue with others — masked and distanced though they may have been — during a pandemic? Why not vote by mail, or use a drop box?

This was his Election Day tradition, said Bastiany, 59, a personal trainer and 8th degree black belt. “I ride my motorcycle to the polling place, and I vote.”

“A lot of people have made a lot of sacrifices” for his right to do so, he said, “especially African Americans.” When he observes “this ritual” of democracy, as he put it, “I’m standing on their shoulders.”

The truth is that Bastiany and the thousands of others expected to cast ballots at Sonoma County’s 30 voting centers and 20 drop boxes on Election Day were stragglers. Before the polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday, some 75% of the county’s 300,586 registered voters already had voted — a number that is “historic and unprecedented,” said Deva Proto, the county’s clerk, recorder and registrar of voters.

They were deciding, in addition to the presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, 19 ballot measures, city council seats in nine cities and 29 school board seats.

As of 8 p.m., the county had processed 226,000 votes — a number that did not include ballots cast on Election Day. Those votes wouldn’t even be arriving at the registrar’s office until 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Proto said.

“We could have 60,000 more votes out there coming back. For the next couple days, we’ll be processing everything that came in at the polling places,” she said.

The record-breaking number of early voters made for shorter lines and a civilized, orderly process on Tuesday at the county’s polling places.

“It seems like the high utilization of vote-by-mail ballots, and four days of early voting, have kind of relieved the pressure on Election Day,” Proto said.

While the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office served notice that it would increase patrols near polling places on Election Day, deputies were not needed at any voting centers, “to my knowledge,” Sgt. Eric Salkin said Tuesday evening.

Emotions did run high, at times. A voter who arrived at the Cloverdale polling location without a mask was offered one, but refused it. After being asked to vote outside, he complained of being treated as a “second-class citizen,” then shouted, “Give me freedom, or give me death!” poll worker Kelsey Price said.

Eventually, that man did end up casting his ballot — maskless and outside.

First-time voter Angelica Diaz Fernandez, 18, showed up at the Santa Rosa Moose Lodge to cast her vote in person because “I wanted to have this experience,” she said. “I want to see with my own eyes that what I’m doing is having an impact.”

While California’s 55 electoral votes were certain to go to Biden, it was highly important to some voters to cast their ballot for him. “We’re both preschool teachers,” said Katie Garcia of herself and Raelynn Talafili. A vote for Biden, she said, was a vote for “kindness and equality.”

James Dellmonico, also casting his ballot at the Moose Lodge, was pleased to vote against Trump, whom he said “may go down as the worst president in history.”

He and his apartment mates used an unorthodox system to decide how they’d vote on some local propositions. They got so much literature on the various measures, he said, that it sometimes jammed their mailbox.

The more mail they got on a certain proposition, he said, the more likely they were to vote against it.

In-person voting was light on Sunday, said Judy Gunnar, a poll worker at the Rohnert Park Senior Center — due, she guessed, to “church and football games.” It was sporadic Monday, and “steady” on Election Day. Lines were short, but the center’s 10 voting stations were nearly always in use. When she and fellow poll worker Lorraine Jones weren’t helping a voter, they were busily disinfecting “pens, ballot folders, voting booths, ourselves,” Jones said.

When a man asked where he should put his ballot, Gunnar pointed to a nearby box with the horizontal slit. He dropped the ballot in.

“Bada bing, bada boom, you voted!” she said.

At a nearby voting booth, 10-year-old Thor Chita was starting to fidget while his father, Albert, filled out a ballot. Albert, who cast his first vote at a polling place in his grandmother’s house in Santa Clara, and makes it a point to always vote in person, told his son:

“Look around. What you’re seeing is the most important thing an American can do, besides serving their country.”

