More suspected drugs, including a pound of suspected meth, have been on the property of a Sonoma man who was arrested last week on suspicion of multiple gun- and drug-related charges, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s officials.

The suspect, Kris Peterson, 61, was arrested April 9 after an initial traffic stop turned up multiple guns and drugs in his vehicle, according to a news release from the department.

After the stop, the Sheriff’s Office continued investigating the case to determine whether the drugs found previously were for sale, the news release added.

Detectives obtained and served multiple search warrants at Peterson’s residence and his recreation vehicle. They found additional drugs, guns, including a 12-gauge shotgun, .308-caliber rifle and a revolver, and other illegal items, officials said.

About a pound of suspected meth, a 1/2 pound of suspected cocaine and two large bags of psilocybin mushrooms were also found on Peterson’s property, according to an update to the Sheriff’s Office news release.

Detectives also discovered two digital scales, numerous packing materials and “several” boxes of illegal fireworks.

A bomb squad technician evaluated the fireworks and safely transported them from the scene, according to the release.

The items found, which will likely result in more charges, were added to the report for Peterson’s case, authorities said.

Peterson was arrested April 9 after a deputy pulled over his vehicle at about 2:30 a.m. just southeast of Sonoma. The vehicle did not having a front license plate, according to the news release.

During the stop, officials said, a “whip-it” — a nitrous oxide container — was found in Peterson’s pocket.

Officials said Peterson admitted there were more drugs in the vehicle, prompting a search that turned up three firearms, including a stolen AR-15 assault weapon, and suspected drugs, including 31.66 grams of suspected meth and about 15 more “whip-its.”

Peterson was booked into and later released from Sonoma County jail on $30,000 bail, according to the release.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @madi.smals.