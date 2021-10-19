Sonoma County sheriff: Driver in fatal Highway 101 off-ramp crash was Windsor man

The driver who was found dead on Sunday after crashing into a tree along a Highway 101 off-ramp in Windsor has been identified as a 21-year-old Windsor man, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities identified Jorgen Sarganis on Tuesday.

Sarganis was found dead shortly before 9 a.m. on Sunday, but investigators believe the crash happened in the middle of the night, the CHP said in a news release.

He had been ejected from a Nissan Maxima, which was found on its side next to the Arata Lane off-ramp, the CHP said.

Sarganis, who was the only person in the vehicle when the crash happened, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP.

Investigators believe Sarganis was “traveling at an unsafe speed” when he took the Arata exit from southbound Highway 101, the CHP said.

He lost control of the car on a curve and drove off the road. The Nissan crashed into a tree, flipped over and hit a second tree before Sarganis was ejected, according to the CHP investigation.

The CHP is asking anyone with information about the crash to call its Santa Rosa office at 707-588-1400.

