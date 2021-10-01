Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick announces he will not run for reelection

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick announced he will not seek reelection next year to his post running the county’s largest law enforcement agency.

Essick was elected in June 2018 and sworn into his first term in the office in January 2019. He has worked at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years, beginning in 1994, where he began his career as a detention officer in the county jail.

He will retire at the end of December 2022, he said, at the end of his term, telling radio show KSRO he wanted to spend more time with his family and would remain in the North Bay.

The decision not to run, Essick said, has “been a long time coming.”

On the show Essick introduced and endorsed a candidate to replace him: Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram. Today Engram oversees the agency’s detention division.

Engram will not run uncontested in the June 2022 election. Retired Sonoma County Sheriff’s Capt. Dave Edmonds announced in July that he would be seeking the office.

Sonoma County saw its first contested race for the sheriff’s seat in a quarter century in 2016 but now is set to see its second in four.

