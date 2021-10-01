Subscribe

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick announces he will not run for reelection

ANDREW GRAHAM
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 30, 2021, 5:18PM
Updated 49 minutes ago

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick announced he will not seek reelection next year to his post running the county’s largest law enforcement agency.

Essick was elected in June 2018 and sworn into his first term in the office in January 2019. He has worked at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for 28 years, beginning in 1994, where he began his career as a detention officer in the county jail.

He will retire at the end of December 2022, he said, at the end of his term, telling radio show KSRO he wanted to spend more time with his family and would remain in the North Bay.

The decision not to run, Essick said, has “been a long time coming.”

On the show Essick introduced and endorsed a candidate to replace him: Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram. Today Engram oversees the agency’s detention division.

Engram will not run uncontested in the June 2022 election. Retired Sonoma County Sheriff’s Capt. Dave Edmonds announced in July that he would be seeking the office.

Sonoma County saw its first contested race for the sheriff’s seat in a quarter century in 2016 but now is set to see its second in four.

Check back for updates on this breaking story.

You can reach Staff Writer Andrew Graham at 707-526-8667 or andrew.graham@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @AndrewGraham88

Andrew Graham

City of Santa Rosa, The Press Democrat 

As Sonoma County's largest city, Santa Rosa, its policy and politics, crime and its economy affect the lives of North Bay residents both inside city limits and beyond in ways both obvious and unseen. I aim to document those impacts and give voice to city residents.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette