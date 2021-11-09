Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick slams former auditor over ‘racist’ Facebook post

A six-week-old Facebook post that questions whether a Black man is more loyal to the law enforcement profession than to his race has become the latest flashpoint in Sonoma County’s ongoing struggles with racial politics.

Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick on Monday condemned one of his chief critics over what he said was a racist Facebook attack by a white man on Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, who is Black.

The post by Jerry Threet, the county’s former law enforcement auditor, was made Sept. 30 after Essick announced he would not run for reelection and endorsed Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram.

Threet claims Essick was leveraging Engram’s “BIPOC status to keep the office within the control of the deputies’ union.”

The post continues, “DON’T FALL FOR THE RUSE. NOT ALL SKIN FOLK ARE KINFOLK.”

BIPOC is an acronym meaning Black, Indigenous and People of Color.

Engram has worked at the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office since 2002 and currently oversees the agency’s corrections division as assistant sheriff.

The dust-up comes just two weeks after a top county official resigned, saying that as a Black woman she could not longer tolerate the racial slights and microaggressions she experienced in her role.

Her resignation came the day after the man hired to become Sonoma County’s new health director, who is also Black, withdrew citing similar concerns.

Threet is the founding director of the county’s law enforcement oversight office and has been a vocal critic of the Sheriff’s Office since his departure as the county’s police auditor in early 2019.

Threet could not immediately be reached for comment about the post, which was no longer publicly visible on his Facebook page as of Tuesday morning.

In the Facebook response published on the Sonoma County Sheriff’s page Monday, Essick called on Threet, who also formally served as the Chair of the Sonoma County Commission on Human Rights, to issue a public apology for his “racially biased comments.”

“Essentially, (the post says) ‘Don’t be fooled, don’t fall for the ruse.’ That because (Engram is) Black, he doesn’t respect Black people,” Essick said.

Threet also turned to Facebook to issue a reply to Essick’s post Monday afternoon.

Threet argued that his experience as the county’s law enforcement watchdog, a role he held for three years, led him to conclude that Engram “will not be a leader who considers how the policies and practices of the Sheriff's Office, a key player in a county criminal justice system characterized by White Supremacist tendencies, continue to harm the county's BIPOC community,” the post said.

Threet said his criticism did not fall into the same category as the microaggressions others in the county, including former Health Services Director Barbie Robinson and outgoing Economic Development Board Director Sheba Person-Whitley, have faced.

“Every criticism of a Black public official in Sonoma County has not suddenly become a microaggression,” he said.

He pointed to an instance in the fall of 2018, in which Engram restricted his office’s access to a Sheriff’s Office database that is needed to conduct law enforcement audits. He also said Engram appears to have authored a “misleading and dishonest” Sheriff's Office response to a set of recommendations Threet made to improve the agency’s internal affairs investigations.

Threet additionally faulted Engram for the agency’s failure to preserve key video related to the July 2019 suicide of an inmate, Nino Bosco.

“Engram is 100% a ‘team player’ within the organizational culture of the Sheriff's Office and will uphold the values (of) that culture that have been on display during the tenures of Freitas, Giordano, and Essick,” Threet wrote, referring to past leaders of the Sheriff’s Office.

In an interview Monday afternoon, Engram said he did not take issue with Threet’s criticism of his work within the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office. He did fault Threet for making references about his race, however, saying he read Threet’s comment about “kinfolk” as meaning that just because he was Black, it didn’t mean he was “one of us.”

Threet’s comments also minimized his qualifications as an experienced law enforcement leader, Engram said.

“Though my life, and through a lot of Black people’s lives, we’ve had instances where people who are not Black try to judge, or gauge or set Blackness based on who or what a Black person should be,” Engram said. “Especially in my career, especially people who are not Black, put criticism on Black people in law enforcement as if we’re not longer Black.”

Engram also clarified that he was working as a patrol captain, not in the jail, at the time of Bosco’s death. The decision about locking Threet out of the database was not made by Engram and was related to Threet’s hiring of an employee who had not completed a background check process, though that was a requirement of sharing the sensitive information with Threet’s office, Engram said. Lastly, the Sheriff’s Office reply to Threet’s recommendations was written by several individuals, not him alone, Engram said.

Engram added that Threet has never had a personal conversation with him about whether he would be a change agent if he was elected sheriff, though the issue of diverse hiring was an important one for him, Engram said.

“Mr. Threet has made these allegations, or has attempted to portray me in a certain way when he’s never even had a conversation with me.”

Essick said he found out about the post Wednesday afternoon after staff with his social media team brought it to his attention. After consulting with Engram about the post, and thinking about his role as the Sheriff’s Office leader, Essick decided to issue a public statement to “call it out,” he said.

