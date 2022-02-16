Sonoma County sheriff names suspect in 25-year-old murder case

A suspect has been identified in a 25-year-old investigation into the murder of a woman whose body was found on the side of a road near Rohnert Park, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The suspect, Jack Alexander Bokin of San Francisco, was linked to the 1996 murder of Michelle Marie Veal using relatively new DNA testing technology, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Veal, who lived in Union City, was 32 when she was killed. Her nude body was found on July 15, 1996, by a survey crew on the side of Stony Point Road north of West Railroad Avenue.

Bokin died in December at a California Department of Corrections medical facility in Vacaville, authorities said.

He had been in police custody sine October 1997, when he was arrested by police in San Francisco on suspicion of kidnapping, kidnapping with the intent to commit rape, rape of a victim incapable of consent, rape by force or fear, mayhem, aggravated mayhem, two counts of oral copulation of a person under 14 years of age, false imprisonment and attempted murder.

A judge sentenced him in 2000 to 231 years in prison for those charges, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy showed Veal had multiple skull fractures and a broken neck, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

“Violent Crime detectives conducted an extensive investigation; all leads were exhausted,“ the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, recounting the early days of the case. ”Despite their best efforts, the investigation went cold.“

In April, detectives sent DNA evidence found on Veal to the Serological Research Institute to be examined using the latest biological testing technology, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The institute, a nonprofit testing laboratory based in Richmond, notified the Sheriff’s Office last month that the DNA from the case matched Bokin’s.

Bokin’s DNA had been saved by the FBI in its DNA database known as the Combined Index System in the United States, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it frequently reviews cold cases to look for new leads.

“We know that every cold case represents long-awaited answers for the family and friends of victims,” the agency said. “Thanks to the hard work of our detectives and our law enforcement partners, we are now able to bring a measure of closure and healing to Michelle Marie Veal's family.”

