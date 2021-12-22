Sonoma County sheriff reports methamphetamine, fentanyl, guns seizure

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for two suspected drug dealers who failed to appear in court for a case that involved the seizure of drugs and guns from their Santa Rosa home, authorities said.

Manuel Cornejo and Veronica Cabrera were arrested Dec. 7 after sheriff’s detectives searched their home in the 2200 block of Jasper Lane.

Both of them were released with citations to appear in court because they qualified for “zero bail” based on pandemic protocols at the Sonoma County Jail, said Sgt. Juan Valencia.

Detectives found roughly 33 pounds of methamphetamine and 3,000 fentanyl pills in the home. They also found equipment used to clean or manufacture methamphetamine, two guns, narcotics packaging material and a scale, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post.

The raid came after an investigation into Cornejo and Cabrera, who were suspected of drug dealing, Valencia said.

“It’s been an ongoing investigation for a couple months and we were able to track them down to a residence,” Valencia said.

Cornejo and Cabrera were both arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance for sale and possession of narcotics for sale.

Cabrera was also suspected of maintaining a residence for the purpose of selling narcotics and violating probation.

