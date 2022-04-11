Sonoma County sheriff seeks help finding abducted 2-year-old girl

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 2-year-old girl who was kidnapped by her mother on Monday, officials said.

The mother does not have custody of the girl and is not supposed to be with her, the Sheriff’s Office said in a Nixle alert.

The two were last seen walking east on Highway 12 between Sebastopol and Santa Rosa, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The girl, Makenzie Privitt, was wearing a pink shirt, black pants and pink shoes.

The mother, Shelby Privitt, was described as a white 20-year-old woman who is 5-foot-2 and 120 lbs. She has blonde hair and green eyes and was last seen wearing a brown shirt and jeans.

The mother took Mackenzie from her grandmother’s house in Sebastopol. The grandmother has custody of the girl, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Sheriff's Office said it is investigating the case as a kidnapping and urged anyone who has seen the two to call authorities at 707-565-2121.

