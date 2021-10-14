Sonoma County sheriff: Woman arrested in stolen credit card probe

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested a 55-year-old Santa Rosa woman suspected of going on a shopping spree with credit cards that were inside a man’s lost wallet.

The Sheriff’s Office began an investigation on Sept. 27, when the man reported suspicious activity on his credit card accounts. The man told authorities he lost the wallet about a week earlier after he left it on top of his car at a gas station at Highway 116 and Occidental Road north of Sebastopol and drove away, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia.

A deputy got surveillance camera footage from about nine businesses where the man’s credit cards were used and identified a suspect.

Reina Espinoza was arrested on three felony charges: burglary, conspiracy and use of a credit card without consent. She was booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Espinoza is suspected of spending over $400 on the man’s cards at gas stations and home goods stores, Valencia said.

He said the Sheriff’s Office included a burglary charge because she is suspected of entering stores with the intent to commit theft using the credit cards.

You can reach Staff Writer Matt Pera at matthew.pera@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @Matt__Pera.