Sonoma County sheriff: Wanted Santa Rosa man arrested after gun, drug finds

A Santa Rosa man wanted on warrants in three California counties and a city in Nevada was arrested by the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office on Monday after detectives spotted him driving around his hometown.

A detective who was looking for the man on Monday saw him leaving his Santa Rosa home and began to follow him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The man, 38-year-old John Allen, was wanted on warrants in Sonoma, Marin and Nevada counties and in Reno, Nevada for several charges, including evading police, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

In one case last month, he led Sonoma County sheriff’s deputies on a chase in the Sonoma Valley. Deputies ended the chase because Allen was driving recklessly, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia.

Detectives monitored Allen as he drove around Santa Rosa on Monday, waiting for “a safe time to arrest him” because of his history of fleeing police.

Eventually, detectives stopped Allen and searched his car, finding a .45 caliber ammunition round. They then searched his home and found a .45 caliber pistol, heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine and pills for sale, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Allen was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on about a dozen charges, jail records show. Those include possession of drugs for sale, violation of a domestic violence order, evading police with disregard for safety, possession of drugs while armed and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

