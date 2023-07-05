Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies rescue family of 14 stranded on Lake Sonoma

Sonoma County Sheriff’s deputies rescued a family of 14 stranded on Lake Sonoma in Geyserville over the weekend, authorities said.

The family had been stuck on the broken down boat for two hours Sunday, according to Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Rob Dillion

They did not have cell service but managed to flag down a sheriff’s patrol boat to get help.

During summer, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office has a patrol units on the water, which is how authorities came across the family.

Deputies were able to safely transport the group back to shore. There were no injuries reported.

In a Sunday night tweet, the sheriff’s office said “They were very happy to see us!”

Today this family of 14 flagged us down on Lake Sonoma. They were stuck on a disabled boat for 2 hours, no cell service. They were very happy to see us! We transported them all back to the public boat ramp. #sonomasheriff #community #hereforyou pic.twitter.com/UXrCcS3122 — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) July 3, 2023

Dillion said that boats breaking down and needing assistance during the summer is “fairly common.”

“Typically what happens this time of year is that if someone actually owns a boat, typically their boat has been sitting for quite a while, generally since last summer,” Dillion said. “They rush up to the lake to enjoy their vacation and find that the boat needs maintenance.”