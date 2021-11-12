Forestville Bank of the West robbed, robber at large

Sonoma County sheriff’s investigators are looking for a person nvolved in a Forestville bank robbery late Friday morning.

The Bank of the West on Highway 116 at Second Street was robbed just before 12 p.m., according to The Sheriff’s Office.

An unidentified person entered the bank and handed the teller a note demanding cash, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Juan Valencia told a Press Democrat reporter at the scene as deputies converged on the west county community.

A handful of patrol units were parked along Highway 116, which is the main arterial through town, as deputies canvassed the area.

They’re looking for witnesses to the robbery and Valencia added detectives were still investigating how much money, if any, was taken.

Staff and customers were inside the bank but no injuries were reported, he said.

A bank employee leaving the building nearly two hours after the robbery declined to comment other then to indicate that staff was OK.

A sign was posted outside the bank advising customers that it was temporarily closed while the investigation took place. Among those turned away was Forestville resident Robert Baba, 37, who planned to make a deposit.

He said it’s not the first time the bank was robbed, but thefts there always come as a surprise to residents of the wooded Sonoma County community.

“Everyone’s response is ‘Again?’ A bank robbery in a small town, that’s unusual,” Baba said.

The previous bank robbery, which numerous other Forestville residents referenced Friday, occurred in January 2011. It involved an armed robber who entered the bank through a rear door and locked employees and customers in a vault before escaping.

Friday’s robbery was the second to happen this week in Sonoma County.

Two men robbed Westamerica Bank at Guerneville and Fulton roads in Santa Rosa Wednesday morning.

They brought handguns into the bank and restrained at least four employees by tying their wrists together, according to Santa Rosa police.

Neither robber has been identified and the robbery is under investigation, Santa Rosa police Sgt. Chris Mahurin said Friday.

Valencia said it was too early to say if this week’s thefts are linked.

