Sonoma County sheriff’s helicopter plucks stranded man off Frog Woman Rock

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was called to help rescue a man stuck on Frog Woman Rock on Monday, one of three rescues the chopper was involved in over the long Fourth of July weekend, according to authorities.

Henry 1 made its way to the landmark rock just north of the boundary between Sonoma and Mendocino counties at the request of Mendocino County firefighters.

“The crew could see the man perched in a spot in which he determined he could no longer climb up or down safely,“ the sheriff’s office detailed in a Facebook post.

After the helicopter landed nearby, a sheriff’s deputy attached himself to a 100 foot long line before it flew over to the stranded man.

The man was secured in a rescue device, then flown to Mendocino County firefighters waiting on the side of Highway 101.

The man was attempting to climb an extremely steep section of the rock. The sheriff’s office had “no idea“ why he chose the route that he did.

“Lots of questions we would love answered. Most the time our Deputies just have to walk away shaking their heads,” the sheriff’s office said in comments on the Facebook post. “Hopefully the Mendocino authorities were able to find an answer.”

To see the video of the rescue, go here.

On Saturday afternoon, Henry 1 was called to help the Marin County Fire Department rescue a person having a “significant medical emergency” on the Cataract Trail near Alpine Lake, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

Since the trail is surrounded by tall trees, Henry 1 was requested to perform a 200 foot long line rescue, during which first responders drop down below the chopper on a long rope.

The team was able to use the long line to safely transport the person to a nearby landing zone, where a California Highway Patrol helicopter took them to a hospital.

Later that evening, Henry 1 flew to Trione-Annadel State Park to assist after another medical emergency, according to a sheriff’s office Facebook post.

A rescue paramedic hiked to the person on the park’s Schultz Trail. Then, the helicopter crew used the 100 foot long line to take them to an ambulance waiting outside of the park.

To watch body camera videos of the two Saturday rescues, go here.