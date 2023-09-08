Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announces retirement of K-9

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of K-9 Bruno this week.

The office celebrated the dog, who has been on the job for eight years, with a video posted on Facebook Tuesday.

Bruno, who is trained in suspect apprehension and narcotic detection, worked alongside his partner Deputy Hector Campos for his entire eight-year career.

The dog began working with Campos at the Vallejo Police Department before moving to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, according to the post.

He worked alongside the Property Crimes unit, focusing on suspect apprehension and drug-related incidents. In the post, the Sheriff’s Office thanked Bruno for helping to “keep Deputy Campos and the rest of our team safe.“

“Thanks for all your excellent loyal service Bruno. Enjoy your retirement!” Facebook user Moneca Neary commented.

“Thank you Bruno for such a stellar job. Love the video!!” Facebook user Mimi Moyer commented.

To see the post and farewell video, go to pdne.ws/3PvBqqE.