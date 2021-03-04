Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help finding rare vintage car

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for residents’ help locating parts of a 1954 Morgan Coupe that were reported stolen from a remote Sonoma property on Feb. 26.

The rare car’s frame, wheels and engine were being stored in an open trailer at the 3700 block of Napa Road while the vehicle underwent the final stages of a restoration project, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post. Suspects entered the property through the neighbor’s fence before stealing the trailer carrying the car parts, as well as another aluminum trailer and several tools.

The vehicle’s owner is a vintage car mechanic who has spent the past 25 years restoring the Morgan Coupe. The trim pieces, including the bumper and seats, were not stored on the property and hadn’t been taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective DeGuilio at 707-565-2185.