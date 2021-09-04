Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office COVID-19 vaccination rates unavailable two days after deadline

Two days after a deadline requiring local police and fire agencies to collect proof of COVID-19 vaccination from all staff, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said it still does not know and could not say how many of its employees have been inoculated.

As of Wednesday, police, fire and ambulance agencies countywide were supposed to begin collecting proof of vaccination status from employees, in accordance with a county public health order aimed at protecting first responders against the highly contagious virus.

On Friday, officials with the Sheriff’s Office, the largest local law enforcement agency, with more than 600 employees, said they were still collecting data, even as the office mourns the death Wednesday of one of its veteran correctional lieutenants, who died of complications from COVID-19.

Lt. Bobby Travelstead, 40, died after contracting the virus through work, sheriff’s officials said. He was sickened amid an outbreak of COVID-19 cases inside the county jail that infected a total of six jail staff and 45 inmates, one of whom was hospitalized.

That outbreak has been stemmed, sheriff’s officials said.

Assistant Sheriff Eddie Engram, who oversees corrections, said Travelstead had succumbed to illness he caught in the line of duty, but he could not say where or how he contracted the virus. The jail outbreak, centered in a general inmate housing unit, began July 23 and the Sheriff’s Office was notified that Travelstead had been hospitalized for COVID-19 on July 31, officials said.

As one of seven jail lieutenants, Travelstead’s duties were similar to those of a watch commander who supervises staff at the jail. Engram said he did not know if Travelstead had entered the housing unit where the outbreak was occurring.

“I don’t think that there’s any way for anyone to know where someone specifically contracted the virus,” Engram said. “There is a possibility that he may have entered that module. There’s also the possibility that he did not enter that module during the time of an outbreak.”

Engram and other sheriff’s officials would not say whether Travelstead had been vaccinated, citing medical privacy rules.

“That is his personal health information, so I can’t comment on that,” Engram said, adding that the health order requiring first responders to show proof of vaccination or submit to weekly testing was approved while Travelstead was already hospitalized for COVID-19.

“There was no way for us to discover whether he was vaccinated or not,” Engram said.

Travelstead’s death is a reminder of COVID-19’s deadly toll following a surge in community transmission this summer. Though not yet officially counted, the lieutenant’s death brings the total number of pandemic fatalities in Sonoma County to 366.

The surge in cases and subsequent deaths, which lag transmission by at least a month, has triggered a number of health orders requiring or encouraging local residents to get vaccinated. Although vaccinated individuals can still contract the virus, health officials say full inoculation greatly reduces the likelihood of being hospitalized with severe illness that can prove fatal.

Late Friday, Sonoma County Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase issued the latest health order, requiring home health care workers and pharmacists to show proof of COVID vaccination or undergo regular testing.

Mase also issued new guidance for youth sports, including requiring indoor masking for all participants, coaches, personnel and spectators, regardless of vaccination status. The guidance also requires masking during competitions and practice, as well as during physical education, weightlifting and other indoor activities.

The order requiring fire and police agencies to begin collecting proof of vaccination is part of a public health order issued Aug. 4. Under the order, those who decline vaccination must submit to weekly COVID-19 testing.

While deadline for vaccination compliance remains Sept. 1, the testing requirement was extended to Sept. 24 to allow agencies more time to set up testing procedures.

Some local agencies have already begun reporting vaccination rates among their staff. Sebastopol Police Chief Kevin Kilgore reported earlier this week that 89% of his employees had been vaccinated. The department has 21 employees, as well as five volunteers also governed by the county mandate.

Santa Rosa city spokeswoman Adriane Mertens said 119 of 148, or 80%, of Santa Rosa Fire Department employees have shown proof of vaccination. For city police employees, 130 of 245, or 53%, have submitted vaccination forms.

Mertens said these figures do not represent the full number of vaccinated police and fire personnel, as some vaccinated employees have not yet submitted their proof of vaccination.