Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office distributing free evacuation tags

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is distributing free evacuation tags to residents of unincorporated Sonoma County, Sonoma and Windsor at Sheriff’s Office substations and drive-thru sites countywide.

Evacuation tags are used to determine which houses already have been evacuated during a natural disaster, according to a Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office. The tags should be tied to something visible on your property, such as a mailbox or door handle.

“This saves time because first responders don’t have to tie their own ribbon on the property and they can immediately check the next home,” the post said.

Tags currently are available for pick up during business hours at the following locations:

• Sonoma County Sheriff’s Main Office, 2796 Ventura Ave., Santa Rosa

• Main Adult Detention Facility, 2777 Ventura Ave., Santa Rosa

• Valley Substation, 810 B Grove St., Sonoma

• River Substation, 16225 First St., Guerneville

• Sonoma Police Department, 175 First St. W., Sonoma

• Windsor Police Department, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Building 300, Windsor

Tags will be available to pick up at the following distribution sites from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.:

Saturday, May 1

• Wine Country Radio, 3565 Standish Ave., Santa Rosa

• Sonoma County Fire District Station 8, 6161 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa

• CalFire Glen Ellen Station, 14000 Highway 12, Glen Ellen

•Sonoma Valley Fire Dept. Station 3, 1 Agua Caliente Road W., Sonoma

•CalFire Petaluma Station, 655 Lohrman Lane, Petaluma

Saturday, May 15

• Sonoma County Fire District Station 3, 8600 Windsor Road, Windsor

• CalFire Healdsburg Station, 17475 Fredson Road, Geyserville

• Geyserville Park N Ride, Highway 128 and Remmel Road, Geyserville

• CalFire Sea Ranch Station, 960 Annapolis Road, Sea Ranch

Saturday, May 22

• Graton Fire Department, 3750 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol

• Luther Burbank Center, 50 Mark West Springs Road, Santa Rosa

• CalFire Cazadero Station 45, 4600 Cazadero Highway, Cazadero

• Sheriff's Office River Substation, 16225 First St., Guerneville

• Bodega Bay Community Center, 2255 Highway 1, Bodega Bay