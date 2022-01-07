Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office uses Facebook to find owner of lost Rolex

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is returning a Rolex watch that had been lost for months after using Facebook to help locate its owner.

A local resident gave the watch to the sheriff’s office in early August after finding it in a field along Bodega Highway in Sebastopol, the Thursday Facebook post read.

No one claimed the watch for months. So the sheriff’s office turned to Facebook, where the post was shared more than 100 times.

A sheriff’s deputy saw the post and remembered that a man had asked her about his missing watch last summer but hadn’t filed a lost property report, the sheriff’s department said in an update.

The sheriff’s office contacted the man, who lives out of the county, and is in the process of returning the watch.

Some Facebook users praised the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office for their determination to find the owner.

“That is soooo awesome! Way to go!” Chamise Johnson wrote.

Others jokingly claimed the watch as their own.

“The one I lost has a round face with 12 numbers. Is that enough,” Vern Losh wrote.

“ ... Now I just have to find a Deputy and tell them about my lost Lamborghini,” Vincent Toovey joked.