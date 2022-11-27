Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter makes 2 weekend rescues

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter rescued five people following two incidents this weekend in Sonoma and Marin County.

The helicopter, Henry-1, was dispatched at 2:38 p.m. Saturday after someone at Sand Point in Tomales Bay reported seeing two kayaks being swept out to sea. Other departments involved in the rescue were Marin County Parks, the Coast Guard, Sonoma County Fire and the Point Reyes and Tomales stations for the Marin County Fire Department.

The reporting party told dispatchers they saw at least two adults and one child headed for the large breaking waves at the mouth of the bay.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.9127726&lat=38.1712779&z=11">Click here to view this embed</a>.

These waves are strong enough to roll and capsize small boats and are very difficult to swim through, said Tom Nunes, senior fire captain for Marin County Fire.

“It can be challenging even for the best swimmers out there,” he said.

The National Weather Service had also issued a small craft advisory Saturday, indicating many small boats were not safe in the water, Nunes said.

By the time the helicopter arrived, the caller had lost sight of the kayaks.

“At that point it was like looking for a needle in a haystack,” Nunes said.

After about 10 minutes, the crew operating Henry-1 spotted a group of people with two kayaks, green and blue, on the bay’s western shore. The helicopter touched down and verified the kayakers were in need of rescue.

In a video posted to the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, personnel are seen strapping two adults and two children into the helicopter.

“Right guys, just hang tight,” someone from the Sheriff’s Office said. “We’re going to fly over, we’ll land and I’ll get you guys out.”

One of the adults gave a thumbs-up and smiled in response.

The deputies then flew the helicopter east over the bay to the Dillon Beach campground, where the kayakers started their journey.

The individuals did not suffer any injuries and were not experiencing hypothermia, Nunes said.

They had been wearing wet suits, were dressed warmly and each had life jackets. They looked prepared for the trip, but seemed surprised by the strength of the current, Nunes said.

“I got the impression they felt a little overwhelmed by the conditions out in the water,” he said.

The parks department recovered the kayaks and returned them to the owners.

About 24 hours before the Marin County rescue, Henry-1 also aided in a Sonoma County incident.

The helicopter was dispatched Friday evening to rescue a bike rider with serious injuries at Shiloh Ranch Regional Park, according to a Facebook post by the Sheriff’s Office.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.763226&lat=38.5258075&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The cyclist was flown from the park to an ambulance, which then drove the person to an area hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office did not indicate the rider’s current health status.

