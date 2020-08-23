Subscribe

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter rescues firefighters in Marin County

ETHAN VARIAN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 22, 2020, 8:42PM
Updated 2 hours ago

A Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter crew Friday night rescued two firefighters who were trapped battling the Woodward fire burning in the Point Reyes National Seashore in Marin County, the Sheriff’s Office said.

After the call came in about 8:15 p.m., the crew of Henry 1, the Sheriff’s Office helicopter, spotted the firefighters deep in brush on a ridgeline about 75 yards ahead of the fire, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The two Marin County Fire Department firefighters were rescued simultaneously using a 100-foot-long line dropped from the helicopter and flown to safety.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Juan Valencia said neither of the firefighters was injured.

