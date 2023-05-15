The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony Monday to recognize 10 of its own ― seven deputy sheriffs, a sheriff, a sergeant and a lieutenant ― who died while serving the department throughout the years.

The 20-minute ceremony commemorated Peace Officers Memorial Day, which this year kicks off Police Week.

National Police Officer’s Memorial 2023 Posted by Sonoma Sheriff on Monday, May 15, 2023

The two nationally recognized events are meant to acknowledge the work of law enforcement officers, including those who lost their lives in the line of duty, according to a news release from the White House.

The Sonoma County Sheriff's Honor Guard performed a salute during the event that recognized:

Deputy Sheriff David Campbell ― end of watch Jan. 16, 1862

Deputy Sheriff Ab Crigler ― end of watch April 28, 1888

Sheriff James Petray ― end of watch Dec. 5, 1920

Deputy Sheriff (Constable) Rasmus L. Rasmussen ― end of watch April 20, 1927

Deputy Sheriff Merrit Deeds ― end of watch August 23, 1975

Sgt. Ed Wilkinson ― end of watch April 17, 1977

Deputy Sheriff Brent Jameson ― end of watch Oct. 23, 1980

Deputy Sheriff Bliss Magly ― end of watch Oct. 23, 1980

Deputy Sheriff Frank Trejo ― end of watch March 29, 1995

Lt. Bobby Travelstead ― end of watch Sept. 1, 2021

This story is developing and will be updated.

