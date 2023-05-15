Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office honors its fallen in national Peace Officers Memorial Day event
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office held a ceremony Monday to recognize 10 of its own ― seven deputy sheriffs, a sheriff, a sergeant and a lieutenant ― who died while serving the department throughout the years.
The 20-minute ceremony commemorated Peace Officers Memorial Day, which this year kicks off Police Week.
The two nationally recognized events are meant to acknowledge the work of law enforcement officers, including those who lost their lives in the line of duty, according to a news release from the White House.
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Honor Guard performed a salute during the event that recognized:
- Deputy Sheriff David Campbell ― end of watch Jan. 16, 1862
- Deputy Sheriff Ab Crigler ― end of watch April 28, 1888
- Sheriff James Petray ― end of watch Dec. 5, 1920
- Deputy Sheriff (Constable) Rasmus L. Rasmussen ― end of watch April 20, 1927
- Deputy Sheriff Merrit Deeds ― end of watch August 23, 1975
- Sgt. Ed Wilkinson ― end of watch April 17, 1977
- Deputy Sheriff Brent Jameson ― end of watch Oct. 23, 1980
- Deputy Sheriff Bliss Magly ― end of watch Oct. 23, 1980
- Deputy Sheriff Frank Trejo ― end of watch March 29, 1995
- Lt. Bobby Travelstead ― end of watch Sept. 1, 2021
This story is developing and will be updated.
