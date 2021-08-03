Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office identifies boater who drowned near Salt Point

The boater who drowned off the Sonoma Coast over the weekend after capsizing near Salt Point has been identified as a 48-year-old Fairfield man, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man, Marlon Cook, was one of three people aboard the 10-foot aluminum skiff that flipped over Saturday afternoon after launching from the Ocean Cove Campground, just south of Salt Point, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The others on the boat, an adult and a child, were rescued by passing mariners, officials said. Neither were taken to hospitals.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s helicopter, Henry 1, carried Cook’s body ashore.

A Coast Guard official said wind was blowing from the southwest at 10 to 15 knots Saturday afternoon and waves were 3 to 4 feet. The incident was reported to the Sheriff’s Office around 2:30 p.m.

