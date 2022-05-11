Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office investigates campaign sign vandalism as hate crime

The discovery of an epithet scrawled in red letters on a Sonoma County sheriff candidate’s campaign poster has triggered a hate crime investigation, authorities said this week.

The spray paint on Eddie Engram’s poster in Monte Rio was brought to the candidate’s attention over the weekend.

Somebody had written “Uncle Tom” across the sign. The words refer to the title character in "Uncle Tom's Cabin" by Harriet Beecher Stowe and are meant as an offensive characterization of someone who is subservient to white people or betraying their culture.

Engram, who is an assistant sheriff for the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office, would be the county’s first Black sheriff — and the second in California — if elected June 7.

Engram said he reported the vandalism to the Sheriff’s Office on Sunday.

It was the fifth time one of Engram’s campaign posters had been vandalized and the second time the vandalism included a racial reference, he said.

In the earlier case, somebody spray-painted "KKK" on one of Engram’s signs in the Sonoma Valley, he said, noting that he did not report the vandalism to law enforcement because he did not want to draw attention to it.

