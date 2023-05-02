Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office launches law enforcement education for Spanish speakers
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is holding a Spanish Community Academy where community members can learn about the office’s purpose, employees and policies.
The goal of the program is to give participants a better understanding of the role authorities have in the community. It will also give the public the opportunity to see and experience what goes on in the Sheriff’s office through sessions taught completely in Spanish.
Over four sessions, participants will learn about the Sheriff’s:
- Communications
- Patrol Procedures
- Criminal Laws
- Police Ethics
- The Correctional System
- Investigations
- Other relevant material
The Spanish Community Academy will be held on Thursdays on May 13, 20, 27 and June 3, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sheriff’s Department at 2796 Ventura Ave, Santa Rosa. Participants must be at least 18 years old, live or work in Sonoma County, have a valid form of identification, pass a basic background check (immigration status is not considered in this process), have no felony convictions and have no misdemeanor arrests in the past 12 months.
To find the application, visit the Sheriff’s Office website at sonomasheriff.org. For more information contact Silvia Floriano at 707-996-9495, or email her at Silvia.floriano@sonoma-county.org.
