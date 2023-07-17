Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office rescues stranded climber on Jenner cliff
Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter “Henry-1,” Sunday afternoon, rescued a person who had climbed up a “very steep cliff” in Jenner but who then could not get back down, officials said.
According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page, the helicopter deployed around 1 p.m. and found the climber shortly after arriving in the area.
The person was brought to the beach where fire and medical services were waiting.
A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for comment Sunday.
You can reach Staff Writer Sara Edwards at 707-521-5487 or sara.edwards@pressdemocrat. com. On Twitter @sedwards380.
Sara Edwards
Business reporter
Small businesses are the bread and butter of Sonoma County. I cover a diverse group: Chambers of commerce and business groups, clothing shops, jewelry boutiques, hobby stores and more. Economic uncertainty is a high concern among Sonoma County consumers, and it’s my job to make sure shoppers know what’s happening in the local economy and how those trends and issues impact them.
