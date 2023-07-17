Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office rescues stranded climber on Jenner cliff

Sheriff’s Office deployed Henry-1 to rescue the person and bring him to a nearby beach where fire and medical personnel awaited.|
SARA EDWARDS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 16, 2023, 6:34PM
Updated 7 hours ago

Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter “Henry-1,” Sunday afternoon, rescued a person who had climbed up a “very steep cliff” in Jenner but who then could not get back down, officials said.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page, the helicopter deployed around 1 p.m. and found the climber shortly after arriving in the area.

The person was brought to the beach where fire and medical services were waiting.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for comment Sunday.

