Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter “Henry-1,” Sunday afternoon, rescued a person who had climbed up a “very steep cliff” in Jenner but who then could not get back down, officials said.

According to a post on the Sheriff’s Office’s official Facebook page, the helicopter deployed around 1 p.m. and found the climber shortly after arriving in the area.

The person was brought to the beach where fire and medical services were waiting.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office was not immediately available for comment Sunday.

