Sonoma County Sheriff's Office shares safety tips for fire season

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office released a list Wednesday of three things locals can do to be prepared as fire season arrives in the North Bay.

Know your evacuation zone

Officials have divided the Sonoma County into dozens of “zones,” which the Sheriff’s Office uses to communicate evacuation orders.

The Sheriff’s Office recommends writing down the name of your evacuation zone somewhere handy.

Find your zone by typing in your address at bit.ly/3PXPQhx.

Get a free evacuation tag

The Sheriff’s Office is giving out free evacuation tags for residents to display when they have evacuated during an emergency.

People are urged to tie their tag to a visible spot so that “deputies will know you’ve already evacuated and move on to the next house,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

Tags can be picked up at any Sheriff’s Office station and Windsor and Sonoma police departments. Evacuation tags are for residents of unincorporated Sonoma County, Windsor and Sonoma.

More information is at sonomasheriff.org/evac.

Register your gate code

The Sheriff’s Office is urging people with locked gates to share their gate code in the agency’s database so that deputies can more easily access their property during an evacuation.

The information will remain confidential, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Codes can be registered at sonomasheriff.org/gate-code.