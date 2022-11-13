Sonoma County sheriff’s personnel, firefighters deliver free turkeys

Personnel with the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office partnered with deputies and firefighters over the weekend to deliver frozen turkeys to community members ahead of Thanksgiving.

The group of 30-40 volunteers fanned out Saturday with donated funds and help from Willowside Meats, in conjunction with the Sonoma County Deputy Sheriffs’ Association, the Sonoma County Fire District and Professional Fire Fighters of Sonoma County, Local 1401. They distributed 160 Willy Bird turkeys, most of which were about 12 pounds.

“We reached out to local community groups and they provided us with names of families in need so we could deliver them some free turkeys,” said Nicholas Miller, a deputy sheriff.

This was his fifth year delivering turkeys and “it’s an awesome event,” he said.

Rancho Adobe and Gold Ridge fire departments and the Sonoma County Fire District also were involved.

“Take time this holiday season to be thankful for all you have,” the post read. “Also take time to reach out to one another with a helping hand.”

