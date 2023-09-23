Sonoma County’s law enforcement watchdog agency is challenging the results of two Sheriff’s Office internal investigations and has determined that six additional cases the agency audited this year were incomplete.

The findings are included in the fiscal-year report released Wednesday by Sonoma County’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review & Outreach, or IOLERO, the county’s civilian-led law enforcement oversight agency.

The agency is responsible for auditing the Sheriff’s Office’s administrative investigations and recommending, in certain cases, policy changes and personnel discipline.

This month’s report is the second this year. In March IOLERO officials also questioned results and said a deputy should have been fired for a previous incident near Sonoma.

Sheriff’s Office officials told The Press Democrat they would have no comment beyond their responses to IOLERO in the report. In that response, officials say they have taken steps to make internal investigations more complete, and they assert that IOLERO’s investigations are fundamentally flawed because agency members do not have formal law enforcement training.

The newly released report evaluated 27 administrative investigations by the Sheriff’s Offices. The six incomplete cases represent 22% of the ones reviewed. The results are an improvement from the previous year when 19 out of 36 cases, or about 50%, were incomplete.

Incomplete investigations can result from undefined terms or policies or findings based only on reports and footage rather than interviews with involved staff. Incomplete investigations make it difficult for IOLERO to substantiate or dispute findings in internal investigations.

IOLERO Director John Alden said agencies should strive for 100% completeness.

“When the cases are not complete, no one can be sure that we have achieved transparency because we didn’t gather all the information,” he said Thursday. “And no one can be sure that we have achieved accountability because we don’t know everything about what happened that we could have known. So incomplete reports impair transparency and accountability.”

Findings are mostly detailed in the IOLERO report that’s available online and are expected to be presented Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

The six incomplete cases involved:

A sheriff’s deputy who ignored a suspect who died after saying he couldn’t breathe or walk while being arrested in 2019;

A violent suspect who suffered a fractured skull after hitting his head on concrete when a deputy tackled him;

Sheriff’s officials appearing in a campaign photo in uniform;

A jail inmate claiming deputies attacked him;

A K-9 deployment on a wanted suspect who was hiding in a shed;

Deputies’ response to a report of an armed man later subdued with a K-9

Specific dates and locations for all of the cases were not included in the report, though audits had previously been released for the two K-9 matters.

The first took place Feb. 25, 2021 on West Barham Avenue in Santa Rosa during a search for a suspect with multiple arrest warrants. He was arrested after a K-9 was deployed.

The second, on April 4, 2020, involved a former Graton man, Jason Anglero-Wyrick, who deputies confronted with a K-9 after receiving a report he pulled a gun on someone. The report was unsubstantiated and Anglero-Wyrick later reached a $1.3 million settlement with Sonoma County.

A third K-9 incident was among the two administrative investigations in which IOLERO challenged results. The agency’s annual report recommends the Sheriff’s Office review its policies for handling K-9s.

In a response to the report, the Sheriff’s Office said it has collaborated with IOLERO on a checklist to ensure investigations are complete.

“This checklist establishes clear expectations of what a complete investigation should contain for both investigators and auditors involved in the process,” Sheriff’s officials wrote in their response.

Furthermore, sheriff’s officials add IOLERO audits are done by those without full law enforcement training and findings occasionally rely on public perception.

“We recommend that IOLERO auditors attend the requisite training to gain the knowledge needed to evaluate law enforcement actions,” officials wrote in the response. “We acknowledge the difficulty in attending training while keeping up with their responsibilities. However, it is critical to a successful and meaningful audit process.”

The Sheriff’s Office response also is available online.

Cases and audits

IOLERO officials disagreed with findings in two cases involving a deputy’s encounter with a homeless person and the third incident involving a K-9.