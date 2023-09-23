Sonoma County Sheriff’s watchdog report outlines ‘incomplete’ internal investigations

The report covers administrative investigations that were audited during the past fiscal year.|
COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 23, 2023
Updated 3 minutes ago

Sonoma County’s law enforcement watchdog agency is challenging the results of two Sheriff’s Office internal investigations and has determined that six additional cases the agency audited this year were incomplete.

The findings are included in the fiscal-year report released Wednesday by Sonoma County’s Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review & Outreach, or IOLERO, the county’s civilian-led law enforcement oversight agency.

The agency is responsible for auditing the Sheriff’s Office’s administrative investigations and recommending, in certain cases, policy changes and personnel discipline.

This month’s report is the second this year. In March IOLERO officials also questioned results and said a deputy should have been fired for a previous incident near Sonoma.

Sheriff’s Office officials told The Press Democrat they would have no comment beyond their responses to IOLERO in the report. In that response, officials say they have taken steps to make internal investigations more complete, and they assert that IOLERO’s investigations are fundamentally flawed because agency members do not have formal law enforcement training.

The newly released report evaluated 27 administrative investigations by the Sheriff’s Offices. The six incomplete cases represent 22% of the ones reviewed. The results are an improvement from the previous year when 19 out of 36 cases, or about 50%, were incomplete.

Incomplete investigations can result from undefined terms or policies or findings based only on reports and footage rather than interviews with involved staff. Incomplete investigations make it difficult for IOLERO to substantiate or dispute findings in internal investigations.

IOLERO Director John Alden said agencies should strive for 100% completeness.

“When the cases are not complete, no one can be sure that we have achieved transparency because we didn’t gather all the information,” he said Thursday. “And no one can be sure that we have achieved accountability because we don’t know everything about what happened that we could have known. So incomplete reports impair transparency and accountability.”

Findings are mostly detailed in the IOLERO report that’s available online and are expected to be presented Tuesday to the Board of Supervisors.

The six incomplete cases involved:

  • A sheriff’s deputy who ignored a suspect who died after saying he couldn’t breathe or walk while being arrested in 2019;
  • A violent suspect who suffered a fractured skull after hitting his head on concrete when a deputy tackled him;
  • Sheriff’s officials appearing in a campaign photo in uniform;
  • A jail inmate claiming deputies attacked him;
  • A K-9 deployment on a wanted suspect who was hiding in a shed;
  • Deputies’ response to a report of an armed man later subdued with a K-9

Specific dates and locations for all of the cases were not included in the report, though audits had previously been released for the two K-9 matters.

The first took place Feb. 25, 2021 on West Barham Avenue in Santa Rosa during a search for a suspect with multiple arrest warrants. He was arrested after a K-9 was deployed.

The second, on April 4, 2020, involved a former Graton man, Jason Anglero-Wyrick, who deputies confronted with a K-9 after receiving a report he pulled a gun on someone. The report was unsubstantiated and Anglero-Wyrick later reached a $1.3 million settlement with Sonoma County.

A third K-9 incident was among the two administrative investigations in which IOLERO challenged results. The agency’s annual report recommends the Sheriff’s Office review its policies for handling K-9s.

In a response to the report, the Sheriff’s Office said it has collaborated with IOLERO on a checklist to ensure investigations are complete.

“This checklist establishes clear expectations of what a complete investigation should contain for both investigators and auditors involved in the process,” Sheriff’s officials wrote in their response.

Furthermore, sheriff’s officials add IOLERO audits are done by those without full law enforcement training and findings occasionally rely on public perception.

“We recommend that IOLERO auditors attend the requisite training to gain the knowledge needed to evaluate law enforcement actions,” officials wrote in the response. “We acknowledge the difficulty in attending training while keeping up with their responsibilities. However, it is critical to a successful and meaningful audit process.”

The Sheriff’s Office response also is available online.

Cases and audits

IOLERO officials disagreed with findings in two cases involving a deputy’s encounter with a homeless person and the third incident involving a K-9.

The first case involved a homeless person whose trailer was tagged and ordered removed from property. The owner complained the deputy was discourteous, broke a window and threatened to place their dogs in a shelter if the trailer wasn’t moved.

Internal and IOLERO investigators refuted most of the allegations, but the audit contends the deputy did not follow department policy to protect homeless people’s dignity and refer them to assistance and resources.

A second challenged case involved the deployment of a K-9 during an investigation into a carjacking in Cotati. A deputy stopped a McKinleyville man who wasn’t involved in the theft and deployed the K-9.

Sheriff’s investigators said the deputy did nothing wrong. IOLERO said the deputy should have known the man wasn’t a suspect, that the victim was cooperative and that there were enough authorities present that a K-9 deployment was unnecessary.

A civil lawsuit filed by the McKinleyville man, Adam Gabriel, is pending in Sonoma County Superior Court.

Of the six cases with incomplete investigations, the most significant is an in-custody death involving a homeless person whose struggles to breathe and walk were ignored in August 2019.

Sheriff’s deputies were doing a welfare check on Petaluma resident Rigoberto Cabrera, who was in a parked SUV on a private driveway. He was a known drug user and had a warrant for his arrest.

He explained he had a medical condition and said 16 times he couldn’t breathe or walk as deputies tried to arrest him, according to the IOLERO report. He collapsed and died at the scene.

According to IOLERO, the arrest involved a field training officer who ignored his pleas. He told a trainee the man was “playing games” after collapsing and continued asking questions as he lay unconscious and suffered a spasm.

An internal investigation concluded the deputies weren’t responsible for the death and there were no policy violations.

According to IOLERO, the two deputies provided statements that contradicted footage from body worn cameras and none of this was addressed in the Sheriff’s Office “cursory” investigation.

An audit found the administrative review was incomplete and deficient, and the training officer violated department policy pertaining to emergency and medical response.

“In short, the FTO and his trainee conducted a ”check the welfare“ and encountered a homeless person in a vehicle who expressed clear indications of medical distress,” IOLERO wrote. “After noting the person was a drug user, the FTO categorically ignored those medical concerns and did not call for medical assistance until after the person had collapsed to the ground unconscious.”

IOLERO made two recommendations to the Sheriff’s Office: Further investigate the incident to ensure compliance with department policy; and emphasize to deputies they must recognize when medical response is needed and request it immediately, particularly when a person may be a drug user.

Alden said it’s up to the Sheriff’s Office to decide whether it wants to revisit administrative investigations.

He added the Sheriff’s Office has in recent months been more proactive in catching incomplete investigations and sending them back for rework before passing them on to IOLERO.

“And I think that’s commendable,” Alden said.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi

