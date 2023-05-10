While addressing a Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce breakfast Wednesday, Visit California CEO Caroline Beteta shared that Sonoma County was the only county featured in all three of its recent major ad campaigns.

“Sonoma County was in all three,” she said. “It’s the only place I can say that!”

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/1XCAS_yiOxw">Click here to view this embed</a>.

Visit California, the state’s major tourism body, got a $95 million infusion of tax dollars in its 2021-22 budget to lure back tourists as the state reopened after pandemic closures. That resulted in a variety of campaigns, including three major video ads.

The first, “Am I Dreaming,” features shots of Bodega Bay and helped kick off the 2023 Super Bowl. “Childhood Rules” has kids flying through the trees with Sonoma Zipline Adventure in Occidental. “Road Trip Republic” takes viewers through Duncan’s Landing, also in Bodega Bay.

According to Beteta, Sonoma County finally rebounded to pre-pandemic tourism rates in 2022. Last year, visitor spending accounted for $2.29 billion, up from $2.24 billion in 2019.

Contact editor/publisher Emily Charrier at emily.charrier@sonomanews.com.