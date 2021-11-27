Sonoma County shoppers return to Black Friday but effects of pandemic still felt

Black Friday is back, but the pandemic’s mark on the traditional kick-off to the holiday shopping season was unmistakable.

Sonoma County bargain-hunters returned to stores in droves on Friday, a welcome sight for local businesses after the coronavirus last year kept many shoppers home.

But supply chain problems and security concerns are causing headaches for retailers, all while a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa is raising public health alarms and rattling financial markets.

Even so, total holiday sales across the nation this November and December are forecast to increase by 8.5% to 10.5% from last year, to as much as $859 billion, according to the National Retail Federation.

At Outer Planes Comics and Games in downtown Santa Rosa Friday afternoon, a few dozen shoppers hunted for deals on vintage comic books and the latest releases of collectible card games like Magic: The Gathering.

General manager Lauren McCormick said in contrast to last year’s Black Friday, a crowd had already gathered outside the store before it opened at noon.

“It’s not even comparable,” McCormick said. “It’s been pretty crazy.”

Still, the store is dealing with increased processing fees from strained distributors as well as weeklong shipping delays, especially for independent comics.

Thomas Paras stopped by Outer Planes Friday afternoon to browse Magic cards to buy for his girlfriend. Paras, 34, had read news reports about how global supply chain issues are causing widespread shipping delays. So he’s trying to get his Christmas gifts in early this year.

“I’m trying to not stress about it come mid-December,” Paras said.

McCormick, the store’s general manager, said many of her customers are getting a head start on holiday shopping.

“The first three days of this week, which are usually pretty slow, were bigger than our Black Fridays for the past few years,” she said.

Despite the rebound this year, Black Friday sales have been in decline for some time due largely to the growing popularity of online shopping, which is set to hit $207 billion in sales from Nov. 1 to Dec. 31, a 10% increase from 2020, according to Adobe Analytics.

That appears to have convinced some big box stores to stay closed on Thanksgiving and offer fewer of the deeply discounted “door-buster” deals that drew crowds of pre-dawn shoppers.

Walmart was one of the chains that kept its doors shut on Thursday. But the Rohnert Park site was plenty busy by Friday afternoon. Lisa Hucks, of Cotati, was one of the scores of shoppers with a Black Friday catalog in hand.

“I’ve noticed a decrease in the supply of stuff, things are going fast,” Hucks said, while shopping for gifts for her 11-year-old daughter.

One item that’s been nearly impossible to keep on store shelves is the PlayStation 5 video game console, which was released last year but has been in short supply due to a worldwide shortage of computer chips.

Walmart doesn’t expect to have more of the consoles in stock— in-store or online — until Monday. The GameStop store in Rohnert Park received a shipment of PS5’s Friday morning, but they were long gone by later in the afternoon.

“PS5’s are sold out,” a sign on the store entrance read.

Aside from supply problems, another concern for local business owners is the spate of “smash-and-grab” robberies in the Bay Area, including a brazen theft at the Apple store in the Santa Rosa Plaza Wednesday morning.

Debora Knick, owner of Sonoma Outfitters in the Montgomery Village, said there was a burglary at nearby store a few weeks ago.

“It’s just scary. A bunch of people come in and start grabbing stuff. What are you going to do?” Knick said.

But surging sales of outdoor apparel and other gear so far this month are helping alleviate those anxieties.

“I think it’s going to be a good season,” she said.

