Sonoma County soliciting community feedback on its search for IOLERO director through online survey

The deadline to submit responses to the IOLERO director recruitment survey is Sunday, Feb. 27 at 11:59 p.m. Access the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ZWDQWZN.

Sonoma County is soliciting community feedback on its search for a candidate to permanently lead the Independent Office of Law Enforcement Review and Outreach, or IOLERO.

The survey, first released last week, is intended to gather input from the public on the watchdog agency that will help frame the recruitment process of a new director, which begins in March.

Members of the community have until midnight Sunday to submit their responses.

“The purpose of the survey is to give the community an opportunity to participate in this selection process in helping develop the criteria for the position,” said Nancy Pemberton, a member of IOLERO’s Community Advisory Council who was consulted in designing the survey.

The questions probe people’s priorities for IOLERO, which is tasked with auditing Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office internal investigations into complaints of deputy misconduct and with building relationships with the community.

Included in the survey is an opportunity to rank "desired competencies“ of potential candidates in community engagement and legal research and analysis. Respondents are also asked to select accomplishments they hope the director to reach during their tenure.

The county Board of Supervisors will use the feedback in drafting its packet, or job posting, for the position. That packet will not only outline the prerequisites and responsibilities of the job, but will also explain the context of IOLERO and the law enforcement and oversight issues Sonoma County residents find most important.

“In an ideal world, we want someone who is neither a bureaucrat nor an activist,” Board of Supervisor Chair James Gore said.

Gore hoped the county would have a permanent IOLERO director by June.

The survey will not be the only opportunity for community feedback on the hiring process, he emphasized. Interview panels will include various stakeholders, including members of the public, later on.

As of Friday afternoon, the survey garnered 145 responses, according to county recruitment manager Spencer Keywood.

Gore said whoever is ultimately hired will be tasked with taking on the “fiery issue” of police oversight at one of the county’s more prominent and controversial departments.

“It takes a personality that embraces that, that forges something out of that fire,” he said.

Currently, former public defender and IOLERO staff member Garrick Byers is at IOLERO’s helm. He filled the role as interim head after the departure of the former director Karlene Navarro, who was appointed as a superior court judge in November.

“I am glad that the county, in collaboration with IOLERO’s Community Advisory Council, has developed this survey to obtain community feedback on the necessary and desirable knowledge, skills, abilities, and expertise to seek in the next director,” Byers said in an email.

While Byers’ priority is reducing the office’s audit backlog, he previously told The Press Democrat he does not plan to apply for the permanent position but will keep his options open.

You can reach Staff Writer Emily Wilder at 707-521-5337 or emily.wilder@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @vv1lder.