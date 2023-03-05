A special election will be held Tuesday for residents in the Schell-Vista Fire Protection District and the Timber Cove Fire Protection District.

The ballots will include two measures, one applying to each fire district, according to Sonoma County’s website.

Measure A, for the Schell-Vista Fire Protection District, which is on the far border of Sonoma County, would extend a previously approved tax increase for the agency for four years, through fiscal year 2026-27.

The increase was approved by voters in 2018, according to the analysis included in the Measure A document.

It established a special property assessment of $200 per residential parcel, 14 cents per square foot for commercial property and $100 for other parcels.

Authorities estimate the extension will raise $500,000, which the district will use to double its paid staff to six firefighters, expand a stipend program for overnight volunteers and guarantee two firefighters per engine.

If Measure A is approved, Schell-Vista Fire District will be able to continuing meeting its operating costs, which are higher than its current spending limit.

If this measure fails, the district’s current spending limits will be reduced, which will reduce the funds available to continue the district’s current levels of service, officials said.

Measure B, which is for the Timber Cove Fire Protection District, would expand the agency’s Board of Directors from three to five positions.

Also included of the ballot with Measure B is the election of two candidates who are running for the two possible new positions. If the measure is passed, those chosen would be on the board.

The two candidates are William Seymour, a retired firefighter, and Alice Boyd, a certified public accountant, according to the county’s website.

About 3,000 registered and eligible voters should receive, if they haven’t already, ballots via the U.S. Postal Service this month, according to a news release from Sonoma County.

Residents who have yet to receive a ballot or have not yet voted may cast their ballot in person from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, 2023, at one of three voting centers.

The voting centers are:

Timber Cove Fire Department ― 30800 Seaview Road, Cazadero;

Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office ― 435 Fiscal Drive, Santa Rosa;

Schell-Vista Fire Station ― 22950 Broadway, Sonoma.

Voters can also drop off their ballots from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Timber Cove Fire Department and Schell-Vista Fire Station.

The other two official ballot drop boxes are open all day Monday and until 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters Office and Sonoma Valley Regional Library, at 755 W Napa St., Sonoma.

