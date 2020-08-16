Sonoma County spent less than $1 million, served 344 residents at Sonoma State University amid coronavirus pandemic

Rows of cots sat unused for months in an otherwise empty gymnasium at Sonoma State University’s recreation center, a time capsule preserving evidence of the county’s efforts in the spring to prepare for a pandemic that had overrun hospitals around the globe.

Outside, portable toilets, sign-in sheets and a massive triage tent were similarly unused.

By the time it left SSU in mid-July, the county had spent $876,265 to transform a section of the university into an alternate care site for some of its most vulnerable residents, housing 344 homeless people and others in need of isolation or quarantine since early May.

Despite a surge that never came, Sonoma County leaders say the county’s contract with SSU was a wise decision.

“I would say it was worth it because we were headed into the unknown in this pandemic. And, quite frankly, it could have been a lot worse,” Supervisor Lynda Hopkins said, comparing it to another county disaster, the 2017 wildfires. “We saw the result of being underprepared in October 2017. I do not want to be caught underprepared again.”

It’s been nearly a month since Sonoma County last used SSU facilities. The initial contract, worth up to $5 million, gave the county an option take over the recreation center and two student housing complexes on the southwest side of campus through early September.

The Verdot Village housing complex is occupied by homeless residents with underlying medical conditions or who are over age 65 on the Sonoma State University campus in Rohnert Park on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

In their push to bring students back to campus this weekend, SSU officials ended that contract in July, sending county officials scrambling to secure space for more than 100 fragile residents — all were homeless, 65 or older, and many had underlying health conditions.

Although it has left SSU, the county’s mission continues. On Thursday, county health leaders submitted an application for state aid that would expedite the purchase of at least two hotels to serve as shelter for vulnerable homeless residents during the COVID-19 pandemic before transitioning them to permanent supportive housing.

But the extra work required for county officials to find alternatives to SSU hasn’t dissuaded the county’s two top health officials from seeing value in the campus partnership.

“I think SSU served a really key role,” Health Officer Dr. Sundari Mase said. “And I’m really grateful to them for being available to our patients for that time period.”

Dr. Sundari Mase, then interim health officer for the County of Sonoma, right, and Barbie Robinson, director of the Department of Health Services, attend a press conference about the first community spread case of the coronavirus and the local response. Photo taken outside the Sonoma County administration building in Santa Rosa on Sunday, March 15, 2020. (Beth Schlanker / The Press Democrat)

Like Hopkins, Department of Health Services Director Barbie Robinson, who also serves as the interim executive director for the county’s chief homelessness agency, the Community Development Commission, said the partnership with SSU was cost effective. The numbers bear that out.

Sonoma County sheltered some of the county’s most vulnerable residents for less than $30 per day at Sonoma State University, newly obtained records show, a far cheaper rate than the county is paying for hotel rooms in far-flung locations after it left SSU.

By comparison, Sonoma County has agreed to pay $158 per room, per day for 60 rooms at the Best Western Dry Creek Inn in Healdsburg. If they go unoccupied, the rooms will still cost the county $75 per night, according to the contract.

The Best Western Dry Creek Inn completed a $4 million renovation of the facility built in Healdsurg in the 1980s. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat)

“(The SSU campus) really provided a one-stop shop solution which allowed us to have some efficiencies,” Robinson said. “The layout, the rooms, all of those things — the ability to have surge capacity — it was absolutely the right choice with the uncertainty.”

At the time it struck the deal with SSU, hotels were much less willing to rent their rooms to vulnerable residents. Robinson acknowledged their reticence in March despite Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement of Project Roomkey, which opened up funding for counties to house up to 16,000 vulnerable homeless residents statewide.

In the past month, as hotel owners grapple with empty rooms and a tourism economy on the ropes, Sonoma County has received several offers to sell or rent space at area hotels. Owners of the Sebastopol Inn, one of just two hotels in the city of 9,000 that serves as a gateway to west county, are engaged in negotiations to sell the hotel to the county, this time with county funding sought under Project Homekey, the second installment of state funding to help the homeless during the COVID-19 pandemic.